High-rise communities celebrate Earth Day

Canoe Landing Park, Toronto: To celebrate Earth Day a group of diverse organizations (see below) are working together to bring zero-waste solutions to CityPlace, a vertical community of over 13,000 residents. The event includes a large community clean up, donation drive for items that can be reused, repaired or recycled, and a CityPlace Fort York BIA Cleanup After Party.

“High-rise communities make up nearly 50% of Toronto’s households, and face unique challenges when dealing with waste management,” says Emily Alfred, Waste Campaigner for Toronto Environmental Alliance (TEA). “TEA is partnering with the CityPlace Residents’ Association (CPRA) to connect local residents with great zero waste solutions in our city and help people in need.”

“From Bathurst to Blue Jays Way and Front Street to Lakeshore, residents from our CityPlace community will be joining together for a litter clean up” says a CityPlace Residents’ Association spokesperson. “We all need to do our part and our high-rise community is eager to do more to protect the environment.”

Residents can drop off their unwanted clothing and other goods for collection by Diabetes Canada. “When people donate used clothing and household goods to Diabetes Canada for reuse and recycling, the funds raised help fund important research and programs for the 11 million Canadians living with diabetes or pre-diabetes,” explains Simon Langer from Diabetes Canada.

Residents can also drop off old electronics like laptops and phones for reuse and safe recycling by Free Geek Toronto. “Free Geek Toronto repairs and recycles unwanted electronics with the goal of bridging the digital divide in our city,” says Ryan Fukunaga “Refurbished computers are sold at low cost to improve access to computers and the internet.”

Toronto Environmental Alliance volunteers and staff will be on hand to educate and engage the public on zero waste solutions for high-rise living. TEA and the CPRA are planning future events and workshops to educate and engage CityPlace residents in environmental action and stewardship after Earth Day.

— Emily Alfred emily@torontoenvironment.org