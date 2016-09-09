I just received the latest PBS (Public Broadcasting System) monthly schedule for September and discovered that PBS’s newest documentary, entitled “9/11: Inside the Pentagon” will be broadcasting and then re-broadcasting the program a total of 8 times over the week surrounding 9/11/16!

I tried but was unable to view the documentary in its entirety online, but in the trailer there was breathless, tear-jerking testimony from several of the Pentagon employees that survived the professed crash of Flight 77.However, researchers and true investigative reporters have long known that it wasn’t flight 77 that hit the Pentagon that day, since the damage to the various walls of the Pentagon could only have been done by a much smaller aircraft, such as a missile (or perhaps a $222, 000,000 USAF Global Hawk surveillance drone). Also there was no evidence of debris from the aluminum body, wings and tail section of a 100 ton Boeing 757.

The only so-called evidence for Flight 77 hitting the Pentagon that the DOD eventually produced were five ridiculously unconvincing and obviously photo-shopped images that supposedly showed a plane in one frame and fiery explosions in three of the frames. (For information on the crime and cover-up at the Pentagon and a detailed expose of the infamous, obviously doctored still pictures that, interestingly, were dated 9/12/01, 17:37 (5:37 pm) rather than 9/11/01, 9:37 (9:37 am) the actual time of the hit), go to:

And of course there was no plane debris from a 100 ton plane lying around outside of the re-enforced concrete walls at the Pentagon. There are no indestructible titanium jet engines, no luggage, no passenger seats, no indestructible black boxes and no passenger body parts that always litter the scene of passenger plane crashes.

If you aren’t smelling a rat by now, you’re not paying attention. Don’t expect PBS to raise any uncomfortable questions about 9/11 in their documentary.

Sadly, NPR, MPR and WPR – my usually respected regional public radio stations (that regularly ask me for money) – have resolutely refused to interview any of the multitude of scientists, researchers, scholars and authors who have amassed mountains of court-of-law-ready evidence that 9/11 was a criminal false flag operation. All the evidence points to it being an inside job.

The unwelcome, provable facts documenting the conspiracies and the subsequent cover-ups (that are conspiracy theories no longer) thatreally happened on 9/11/01 is obviously a taboo subject that the mainstream media is terrified of, even among the many supposedly trustworthy investigative journalists that are on the staffs of those stations. They apparently have received orders from above to censor the truth, are afraid of losing their jobs or for some other reason can’t handle the truth.

Similarly, the usually-honorable PBS seems to keep subtly mis-informing its viewers with various slanted Frontline documentaries that, for just one example, has promoted the alleged safety and efficacy of Big Pharma’s toxic drugs and Big Vaccine’s neurotoxic and autoimmunity-inducing infant vaccines. It also has continued accepting the sponsorship of NOVA from David Koch and then squashed an expose of the nefarious agendas of the Koch Brothers.

PBS has never screened any of the multitudes of powerful and irrefutable 9/11 Truth documentaries that are already out there (see a list of my personal best ones further below). And now, with the Pentagon on 9/11, PBS has produced what looks like another human interest pablum puff piece that will certainly get most undiscerning PBS viewers to look the other way.

And they are showing it EIGHT TIMES IN ONE WEEK! Outrageous!

But readers should be reminded about the fact that those who willingly and knowingly cover-up crimes are themselves guilty of criminal conduct, and they can be prosecuted. Most people regard the horrendous events of 9/11/01 as the Crime of the Century; so those who knowingly cover up those crimes are technically guilty of crimes themselves. Should that standard apply to editors and publishers (and their reporters) of the TV, radio and print media outlets that inform us (or mis-inform or dis-inform us)? I think so.

And, despite their supposed crime-fighting reputation, the FBI collaborated in – and covered-up the Crime at the Pentagon by almost instantaneously confiscating private video surveillance cameras from nearby businesses. And the Pentagon never released the evidence that would have proved or disproved what many eyewitnesses observed: that no commercial jet hit the Pentagon on 9/11/01. (If the videos had actually showed an airliner, the Cheney/Bush administration would surely have flaunted those videos.) .

So the Cover-up of the Crime of the Century (a prosecutable offense) continues, and PBS and NPR (and every other corporate-controlled mainstream media outlet that one can think of) could be prosecuted for their parts in the cover-up because of their decisions to withhold vital information from the public and the American taxpayers.

But what bothers me the most is that most of the soon-to-vote young adults (that were infants, toddlers or naïve children back in 2001) may never have had the opportunity to see the evidence that implicates their own government, their own politicians, their own FBI, their own CIA and their own DOD in the Crime AND/OR the Cover-up. What is needed is complete transparency.

And so a sizable proportion of a new generation of manipulated and brain-washed Americans are unaware that its nation’s perpetual war agenda and the diabolical military and economic destabilizations of weaker nations around the world is actually understandable if one understands what really happened on 9/11.

9/11 was the justification for 1) stupidly invading Afghanistan and Iraq. 9/11 was also the justification for 2) the formation of the Gestapo-like Department of Homeland Security and the new 3) Surveillance State, both of which have gutted the Constitution. Without the orchestrated events of 9/11, the 4) controversial Patriot Act [as well as 5) every National Defense Authorization Act since then] and the 6) perpetual, enemy-producing ever-lasting “War on Terror” would not be realities. Without coming clean about the truth of 9/11, neither the nation’s credibility nor the planet can be sustained.

Powerful media-perpetrated Big Lie propaganda has justified in the minds of most citizens the corrupt Cheney/Bush administration claims that the “attacks” were orchestrated by Osama bin Laden and not by our own Crony Capitalist system that worships at the alters of Mammon and Mars.

The evidence for the above assertions is overwhelming and is easily available for confirmation for anybody with internet access and the ability to overcome their blind patriotism, their cognitive dissonance and their willingness to courageously search for the truth. My colleagues in the 9/11 Truth community only hopes for an honest appraisal of the established facts and that readers will start reading between the lines and start thinking critically.

Twenty-six Questions That Deceived Americans Need to ask

1) Did you know that a third World Trade Center high-rise building also fell on September 11th? WTC Building 7 was a 47-storey, steel-framed skyscraper located a full block away from the Twin Towers and it was not even hit by any plane. Nonetheless, it fell at near free-fall speed straight down into its own footprint at 5:20 p.m. that afternoon.

2) Did you know that the owner of Building 7, Larry Silverstein, said “We’ve had such a terrible loss of life that maybe the smartest thing to do is “pull it” [Building 7] and they made that decision – to pull – and then we watched the building collapse”? And yet The 9/11 Commission Report never mentioned a thing about Building 7 [“Pull” is an industry term for using controlled demolition.]

3) Did you know that “Lucky” Larry Silverstein was awarded 4.68 billion dollars in insurance claims for the Twin Towers which he had just leased six weeks before 9/11 from the Port Authority of New York. The Port Authority had previously declined to spend the multi million dollars necessary to remove the asbestos and bring the Towers up to code required by law?

4) Did you know that – in the history of architecture – fire has never caused any steel-frame building to collapse, except on 9/11 when three skyscrapers fell at near free-fall speeds despite the fact that there were scores of massive steel columns in the core of each of the Twin Towers?

5) Did you know that almost every one of the WTC steel beams and girders were quickly shipped overseas – before any independent investigation – and melted down? (This is unprecedented and contrary to federal crime scene laws, making Rudy Giuliani indictable for those federal crimes.)

6) Did you know that fighter jets routinely are scrambled the minute any airplane loses contact with the FAA or deviates from its flight path and the jets usually only take 20 minutes to get in the air?

7) Did you know that in the nine months preceding 9/11 there were 67 jet fighter scrambles of wayward airplanes and that on average 100 intercepts occur each year?

8) Did you know that the Secret Service broke established protocols by allowing President Bush to remain in a well-publicized classroom photo op for at least 8 minutes after it was revealed to him that “America was under attack” (when Andy Card informed him that the second plane had hit the second tower)?

9) Did you know that the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) has never revealed the unidentified traders who made millions of dollars in profits by short-selling the stocks of American and United airlines that were impacted by the attacks?

10) Did you know that there were countless warnings of “impending terrorist attacks” from at least 11 countries prior to 9/11 and that the threat level for such an attack was ‘blinking red’ according to the Director of the CIA George Tenet?

11) Did you know that Attorney General John Ashcroft, San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, author Salmon Rushdie and (according to Newsweek) a group of high-ranking generals at the Pentagon were warned not to fly on 9/11 but never revealed who told them?

12) Did you know that in September of 2000 a NeoConservative group of Republicans known as The Project for A New American Century (PNAC, many of whom would become key officials in the Bush administration the next year) wrote that their proposed massive military buildup would proceed slowly “absent some catastrophic and catalyzing event – like a new Pearl Harbor”?

13) Did you know that at least 6 of the alleged 9/11 hijackers were reported to be still alive according to BBC and UK print media reports in the weeks following 9/11?

14) Did you know that the FBI has said that there is no evidence to link Osama bin Laden to 9/11 and that Osama was never wanted for the crime of 9/11 on its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list?

15) Did you know that the leading scholar of Osama bin Laden (Bruce Lawrence) stated that the December 2001 confession tape, which the Bush White House flaunted, was a fake?

16) Did you know that Secretary of State Colin Powell promised a White Paper proving that Osama bin Laden and al Qaeda were responsible for 9/11 back in 2001 – but never produced it?

17) Did you know that the Bush administration resisted the formation of the 9/11 Commission for 441 days? Or that similar investigations, such as those for Pearl Harbor, the JFK assassination and the space shuttle disasters, all started within one week?

18) Did you know that ”The Jersey Girls” – four courageous 9/11 widows – finally forced the 9/11 Commission into existence and presented many questions, 70% of which were ignored? Or that under the leadership of Bush administration insider, Philip Zelikow, the final report failed to address any of the evidence pointing to official complicity? (And the 9/11 Commission Report never said word one about WTC 7?)

19) Did you know that no official agency (the FAA, FBI or the airlines) has ever released a list of the 9/11 passengers – including the names of the supposed hijackers, but within hours after the attacks, the FBI unbelievably released a definitive list of the 19 so-called hijackers?

20) Did you know that multiple air defense drills (war games) were planned for the morning of 9/11 and that these exercises left only a few pairs of fighter jets available to protect the entire North East Air Defense Sector of the United States leaving Washington and NYC vulnerable to an attack?

21) Did you know that there was no visible airplane debris where Flight 93 supposedly crashed near Shanksville, PA. There was only a small smoking hole in the ground, much like a bomb crater, with a pile of planted scrap metal, but that there was debris from the aircraft found 8 miles away at New Baltimore? And that Shanksville Mayor Ernie Stull said three different times in an interview (for a 2003 German documentary) that there was “no airplane”?

22) Did you know that office furniture burns at low temperatures of 600 to 800°F, and that jet fuel (kerosene), an ordinary hydrocarbon, has a maximum burning temperature of 1200°F, but that steel doesn’t start melting until temperatures reach 2750°F?

23) Did you know that tests have shown that cellphone calls – back in 2001 – could not have been made at altitudes over 8,000 feet for any meaningful duration and that, more significantly, United Airlines Flight 93 was proven to be 35,000 to 40,000 feet when calls were said to have been made?

24) Did you know that bombs went off in the North Tower in the sub-basement a few seconds before the first plane hit – according to Willie Rodriguez, a janitor who became known as the last man out and who was awarded a medal by President Bush for his bravery in rescuing dozens of people from the North Tower before it collapsed? Rodriguez testified that he and fellow workers heard multiple explosions coming from various locations in the floors above.

25) Did you know that alleged hijacker Hani Hanjour was known as an incompetent pilot to his trainers and yet he supposedly pulled off an unprecedented 270° turn at 500 mph, diving 7,000 feet in less than 3 minutes? And then supposedly crashed Flight 77 into the least populated, most reinforced section of the Pentagon?

26) Did you know that the mainstream media (MSM) in the US is owned and controlled by five or six major corporate conglomerates and that there has been very limited and sporadic coverage of alternative views about 9/11? Any time the issue of 9/11 is raised, the MSM accuses the questioner of being a conspiracy theorist or even a traitor.

Seventeen of the Best 9/11 Truth Exposes for Truth-seekers who Might Have Limited Amounts of Time for Their Research

Compiled by Gary G. Kohls, MD, past member, Health Professionals for 9/11 Truth

Dr Kohls is a retired physician from Duluth, MN, USA. In the decade prior to his retirement, he practiced what could best be described as “holistic (non-drug) and preventive mental health care”. Since his retirement, he has written a weekly column for the Duluth Reader, an alternative newsweekly magazine. His columns mostly deal with the dangers of American fascism, corporatism, militarism, racism, and the dangers of Big Pharma, psychiatry, America’s over-vaccination agenda and other movements that threaten American democracy, civility and longevity and the future of the planet. Many of his columns are archived HERE.

