Eric Morse—

On August 23, by commission of the Old Cabbagetown BIA, Downtown artists Michael Cavanaugh and Poonam Sharma set forth to create Cabbagetown’s latest mural on the south wall of the Parliament St. Volunteers were Nicole Rogers, Dina Blanco-Pene, Sarah Rogers, Poonam Sharma, Michael Cavanaugh, Rahul Sharma, Alex Malakhov, Chris Lambe. Caanaugh is known as the artist who decorated various Bell boxes in the Downtown core.

Above: progress as at Aug. 28.