Mad for Marmalade event Feb. 18

Marmalade is always bittersweet, but this year it's especially so, as Culinary Historians hold the 10th and final edition of Mad for Marmalade, Crazy for Citrus!

the sensationally popular marmalade event we co-host with (and at) Fort York National Historic Site. It will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

We're planning a full day of interesting speakers, workshops and a citrus-themed lunch. Among our presenters will be Joel MacCharles and Dana Harrison, authors of Batch, and Camilla Wynne, founder of Preservation Society and author of Preservation Society Home Preserves: 100 Modern Recipes.

A sneak peek at some of our workshop leaders: Mary Luz Mejia, Rachel Fox, Elizabeth Baird and Jennifer MacKenzie, among many others. Let's not forget the marmalade competition, as we want lots of people submitting their favourite recipes to be evaluated by our esteemed panel of judges. The full event details will be finalized in the next few weeks, and early registration will start soon.

