Little Trinity Church to host Welcome BBQ & community festival Sept 18

Little Trinity Church to host Welcome BBQ & community festival Sept 18

A welcome BBQ and community festival will be held at Little Trinity Church on Sunday, September 18th from 12:30 pm until 3:30 pm.

The event will include a BBQ lunch from 12:30 – 1:30, kids games and activities, bouncy castle and slide, face painting, popcorn and live music from Taylor Made Dixie band.

This event is free to attend for all ages, all are welcome.

Organizers send a friendly reminder to please bring a sald, starter or dessert to share. Blankets and folding chairs are advisable.

Volunteer help is also needed for set-up, tear-down, sitting at a welcome table, and helping to supervise games). If you are willing to help out with a volunteer shift, please e-mail Tyler Wigg-Stevenson with your availability for 12:30 – 4:30 pm on Sunday.

The Little Trinity Church is located at 425 King St. E.