Lubomir Dzamba (Kubo's dad) offers his architectural services to Stop Gap inventor Luke Anderson, seen with Barbara Hall, Director/Producer Taeo Levine, and Max Beck.
Downtown Seen Sept 2016: Cabbagetown FilmFest 2016

The 25th Annual Cabbagetown Film Festival went off like a rocket at a packed Daniels Spectrum on September 7. Founder and producer Gina Dineen bounced back from a somewhat downbeat 2014 event with a virtuoso spectrum of films and moods over 14 films ranging from harrowing (‘Seen Through the Eyes of Children’, a view of the Syrian Civil War through children’s drawings) to visionary and maybe just a bit ahead of the cutting edge (‘Kubo’s Crickets’, winner of Best Documentary) to hilariously nutsy (‘Motivational Quotes, an Addiction’, 2016 People’s Choice winner). The cricket bolognese served at intermission was a sensation.

