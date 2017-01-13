Norma Diane Daltrey was born London England July 22, 1936, died in St. Michael’s Hospital Jan. 10, 2017 after being ...Read More »
Bruce Bell
Bell in Brief: Demolition gutted glorious Toronto Street
Toronto Street (one block west of Church between King and Adelaide streets) reached its zenith as an architectural jewel the ...Read More »
Bruce Bell: Christmas at a Victorian Toronto market
Bell in Brief on this date—Dec 19—in the year 1846
Briefs
Salvation Army overshoots its Christmas funds goal
The Salvation Army raised over $23.5 million nationally through its Christmas Kettle Campaign, surpassing its $21-million goal. “We are truly grateful for ...Read More »
This week’s horoscope: Life sucks for Capricorn
French-language Catholic school registration
Maritime day of action Jan. 12
Old Town appreciates Esplanade decorations
News releases
Kindergarten open house Jan. 20 at Hester How
Hester How Early Learning Centre, located in Toronto City Hall, is a non-profit early learning centre providing a kindergarten program ...Read More »
Enjoyable New Year’s resolutions to try
Many people tend to make New Year’s resolutions in a bid to abstain from potentially harmful activities such as drinking ...Read More »
Opinion
Viewpoint: A watery new museum for lakefront Toronto?
Museums are again in the wind in Toronto. There has long been a need for a Museum of Toronto to ...Read More »
Why do Liberals tolerate influence peddling?
Will President Trump serve as a lesson to students?
Arts
Toronto Light Festival at Distillery from Jan. 27
The Toronto Light Festival, the city’s first-ever light art festival, is coming to the Distillery Historic District from January 27 ...Read More »
Want to be a naked butler? Here’s how:
Moss Park documentary wins 2016 Best Canadian Film
Cops
Two at large for Bathurst, Lakeshore human trafficking attempt
The Toronto Police Service would like to inform the public of two arrests in a kidnapping investigation and are requesting ...Read More »
Busy Sunday for Downtown police: drunks, theft
Help ID victim of fatal collision on George at Dundas
GoFundMe benefits for sports groups and charities
An article by Shawn Andrews in October 2016 focused on kindness and how a campaign on GoFundMe can impact fundraising ...Read More »
Register now for Spelling Bee of Canada
Registration is now open for students across Ontario, British Columbia, Edmonton and First Nations Provincial in Saskatoon. Participants should register ...Read More »
