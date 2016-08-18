From the More Moss Park Consultation Team — Summer isn’t over yet, and there are still so many different ways ...Read More »
'HOODS
Shava is a community organizer of More Moss Park
PATH grows to benefit more than towers
Bathurst Quay safety audit finds speeding cyclists ignore stop signs
Gardeners: start your watering cans
St. Lawrence Market Summer Series event Aug. 4
Increased ‘street nuisances’ trigger Cabbagetown South meeting
Opinion
Do bikes freeload on taxpayer-supported roads?
Frank Touby — Motor vehicle licence tags are instituted for two reasons. First it is to identify each vehicle in ...Read More »
Education harnesses empathy, compassion, diversity
On Moise’s column about the Orlando massacre
Briefs
OMB hears 411 Church application and objections
The Ontario Municipal Board on Aug.22 heard Church/Wood Residences’ zoning by-law amendment for a 45-storey mixed-use condo building at 411 ...Read More »
Erosion of Gibraltar Point to be studied
Downtown Yonge BIA innovatives a “How-To” postcard
Downtown construction update to Sept. 15
Briefs
City of Toronto Construction Updates: Alternate Cycle Routes
Signs for cyclists will be posted directing both eastbound and westbound cyclists around the streetscaping work between Havelock and Shaw.Eastbound ...Read More »
City of Toronto Historic Sites Events June 30 to July 13
Next CPA walking tour July 10
Dixon Hall recognizes volunteers
Arts
The City of Toronto Historic Sites events to Sept. 7
The City of Toronto Historic Sites Events to September 7 The City of Toronto Historic Sites present several events in ...Read More »
Toronto karate champ Rachel Wong on the Olympics
Waterfront Toronto events now until September
Blake Ward sculpture at the Canadian Sculpture Centre
Vital Planet’s owner, Michael Granat, keys in his second novel
Bruce Bell
Hanlan’s Point was named by Brits ‘Gibraltar Point’ in 1700s
Bruce Bell — On the hot sweltering Tuesday afternoon of Aug. 10, 1909, passengers lining up waiting for the ferry ...Read More »
Letter: Mystery corner at Jarvis and Shuter
Deadbeat Samuel Jarvis squirmed out of his debt by shooting his creditor
News releases
Toronto lady shares scalp cooling story to help others
US wipes out Vermont’s superb GMO label law
Understanding modern-day eye problems
