Alumnae Theatre Company is proud to present British dramatist Sarah Daniels' THE GUT GIRLS. This production is part of our Retrospective Series (it was originally staged in 1997/98 season), leading up to the company's 100th anniversary in 2017/18.THE GUT GIRLSBy Sarah Daniels. Directed by Maya Rabinovitch.January 20-February 4, 2017 at Alumnae TheatreSurprisingly funny and hard-hitting, this beautifully written piece follows the fortunes of the brash and proud working-class "gut girls". When the gutting sheds are shut and their way of life disappears, the girls must try and find a place in the new world order of late Victorian London. Commissioned to write a play that would appeal to unionized workers during the Thatcher era, Daniels’ THE GUT GIRLS explores issues of women’s and workers’ rights, the burden of social expectations, and the struggle for self-worth.The cast features such seasoned, indie, and emerging artists as Nicole Arends (YPT, Mask Atelier, Tree of Life Theatre), Alexandra Augustine ("The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui"), Kaya Bucholc (Guild Festival Theatre, title role in "Antigone" for Alumnae Theatre Company), Michael Hogan (Hart House Theatre, Rarely Pure Theatre), Claire Keating (Gateway Theatre, Ireland), Tasia Loeffler-Vulpe (Randolph Academy), Brendan O’Reilly Bo Rei (Filament Incubator), and Sarah Thorpe ("Heretic", Soup Can Theatre), led by the creative team of Director Maya Rabinovitch ("I Will Not Hatch", The Steady State Theatre Project), Assistant Director Alia Josephine Ettienne ("YellowZoned", The AMY Project), Set Designer Marysia Bucholc (Dora Nominee – "Kafka and Son"), Lighting/Sound Designer Julie Skene (Halloween Haunt at Canada’s Wonderland), and Costume Designer Wendel Wray (Theatre @ York).Performance Details:Alumnae Theatre (Mainstage), 70 Berkeley Street, Toronto.Friday January 20 - Saturday February 4, 2017.Wed, Thurs, Fri, and Sat 8pm, Sun 2pm.**NOTE: This production runs until Feb 4, NOT Feb 3. Feb 3 is only listed as the closing date due to Facebook's event length restrictions.**Tickets:Regular - $20Wednesdays - 2-for-1Sundays - PWYCFlex Passes are available!Tickets can be purchased online at www.alumnaetheatre.com/tickets.html or reserved (pay cash on arrival) by calling 416-364-4170, ext. 1.Cast:Annie/Emily/Eady – Claire KeatingMaggie/Nora/Edna - Kaya BucholcEllen/Priscilla - Sarah Thorpe*Polly - Alexandra AugustineKate - Tasia Loeffler-VulpeLady Helena - Nicole ArendsHarry/Arthur/Len/Madjacko – Mike HoganJim/Edwin – Brendan O’Reilly*appears courtesy of Canadian Actors’ Equity AssociationCreative and Production Team:Director – Maya RabinovitchSet Designer – Marysia BucholcCostume Designer – Wendel WrayLighting/Sound Designer – Julie SkeneStage Managers - Jackie Smulan & Madeleine Julianna MonteleoneAssistant Director/Assistant Stage Manager – Alia EttienneProducers – Wendel Wray & Sarah ThorpeAbout Alumnae Theatre:The Alumnae Theatre Company is dedicated to the production of adventurous, high-quality theatre not readily seen elsewhere, and to the promotion and skill development of women in theatre. Based in a beautiful theatre space – a converted fire hall at Berkeley and Adelaide – the company produces a full season each year, consisting of three productions on the Mainstage, one play series in the Studio space (FireWorks), and one festival of new short works also in the Studio (New Ideas Festival). The company originated in 1918 when a group of enterprising women graduates from the University of Toronto banded together to form one of the city’s first theatre companies. Its first offering was Molière’s satirical comedy Les Femmes Savantes (performed in English). The group also staged the premieres of such works as Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, Ionesco’s The Lesson and Pinter’s The Caretaker.About Sarah Daniels:The critically acclaimed Sarah Daniels has been a prolific writer since her first play premiered at the Royal Court Theatre in 1981. Her plays have appeared at other notable British venues as the National Theatre and the Crucible, among others. She has also written episodes of the soap-operas Grange Hill, EastEnders and Holby City. Daniels has been a member of the board of directors for the theatre company Clean Break. The Gut Girls premiered in 1988 at the Albany Empire in Southeast London. One of the most notable productions was staged at the Deptford Dockyards in 2002, in one of the actual gutting sheds used by the real-life gut girls.Stay tuned to our website and social media for updates and info on exciting pre-show events!AlumnaeTheatre.comFacebook.com/AlumnaeTheatreTwitter Alumnae Theatrehttp://www.alumnaetheatre.com/the-gut-girls.htmlInstagram @GutGirls_AlumnaeTheatre#GutGirlsTO