York & Rees streets park-design competition

​Earlier this year, Waterfront Toronto launched an innovative design competition with the City of Toronto for two new waterfront parks: York Street Park and Rees Street Park. Ten talented and creative design teams from around the world were selected to compete and develop a design proposal for one of the two parks (five proposals for each park).

Throughout July, members of the public were asked to provide their feedback on the 10 design proposals, which were put on display at Toronto City Hall and made available online. Although the public comment period has now closed, you can still view the proposals by visiting the competition website: yorkreesparkdesign.ca.

What Happens Next?

The competition jury will convene in early fall to recommend a preferred design proposal for each park. A full list of who is on the jury is available in our latest blog post.

Following the jury’s recommendation, Waterfront Toronto will award design contracts to the two winning design teams and begin design development of the parks. Construction of the York Street Park is expected to begin in 2019, with Rees Street Park following in 2020.

— Waterfront Toronto