Winterlicious begins at many restaurants across Toronto

Winterlicious 2018, produced by the City of Toronto, runs for two mouth-watering weeks beginning Jan. 26. Over 200 restaurants across the city will offer prix fixe lunch menus priced at $23, $28 and $33, and dinner menus priced at $33, $43 and $53 until February 8.

Winterlicious 2018 welcomes 11 new participants to the program: . A list of all participating restaurants is available at http://www.toronto.ca/winterlicious.

“Winterlicious 2018 is one of the most anticipated events of the winter season,” said Mayor John Tory. “With more than 200 participants, I encourage everyone to revisit some of their favourite Toronto restaurants or try somewhere new.”

“Toronto has some of the most diverse and notable restaurants in the world,” said Councillor Michael Thompson, Chair of the Economic Development and Culture Committee. “Winterlicious spotlights our impressive restaurant industry while providing customers with delicious food for excellent value.”

More information about Winterlicious, including an interactive map to view participating restaurants across Toronto and a search function to locate restaurants by price, neighbourhood, cuisine and dietary restrictions, is available at http://www.toronto.ca/winterlicious.

During Winterlicious, food enthusiasts can take advantage of two hours of free parking in the area around the King Street Transit Pilot. Use the Green P app to pay for parking at any of the locations identified on the map and enter a promotional code to receive up to $10 off parking. The map and promotional codes are available at http://ow.ly/29kQ30hXtLa.

About Winterlicious and Summerlicious

The Winterlicious and Summerlicious programs are produced by the City of Toronto. The programs began in 2003 as a way to boost Toronto’s restaurant industry during typically slow periods of business. In the years since the programs’ inception, participating restaurants have served 6.8 million meals, generating more than $300 million in economic activity for the local restaurant industry.

— Anastasia Saradoc