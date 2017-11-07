Wildlife found dead on Woodbine Beach

Toronto Animal Services has removed 30 ducks and one heron found dead on Woodbine Beach Sunday morning and will be conducting tests to determine the cause of death. The tests will take approximately two weeks to complete. The ducks were found near an off-leash area and some dogs were seen near the ducks.

All dog owners should ensure that dogs are leashed in Woodbine Park, including in the off-leash area, until the cause of death has been determined. Dog owners are encouraged to contact their veterinarian if their dog was in the park on Sunday and is experiencing signs of illness.

Residents can report dead wildlife by calling 311.

More information about wildlife in the city is available at http://www.toronto.ca/wildlife.