Weekend events with road closures in Toronto

Several events in Toronto this weekend will involve road closures as described below. Residents and visitors are encouraged to come out and enjoy these events. Businesses in the areas affected are open to pedestrian traffic but some roads will be closed to vehicles.

Festivals and other special events are important to the city, injecting hundreds of millions of dollars annually into Toronto’s economy. They are enjoyed each year by local residents and visitors.

In addition to road closures related to special events, a significant amount of road work is taking place in the city. People are encouraged to take public transit as a greener, faster and more affordable way of getting to their destinations.

Those who need to drive in the general vicinity of special events should allow extra time to get to and from their destinations. A more complete list of events and road work is available at http://www.toronto.ca/roadrestrictions. TTC customers can receive information about service diversions by subscribing to eAlerts at http://www.ttc.ca or by following @TTCnotices on Twitter.

Information about road closures related to parades and special events that are overseen by the Toronto Police Service is available at http://www.torontopolice.on.ca/specialevents/.

Manulife Ride for Heart

The Gardiner Expressway will be closed from the Humber River to the Don Valley Parkway, including all ramps, and the Don Valley Parkway will be closed from the Gardiner Expressway to York Mills Road, including all ramps. These closures will take place on Sunday, June 3, from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lake Shore Boulevard is an alternative route for motorists to use instead of the Gardiner Expressway. Alternative routes to use instead of the Don Valley Parkway are Leslie Street, Don Mills Road and Victoria Park Avenue.

Dundas West Fest

Dundas Street West from Ossington Avenue to Lansdowne Avenue will be closed in both directions from 3 p.m. on Friday, June 1 to 3 a.m. on Sunday, June 3. Dufferin Street and Dovercourt Road will remain open to vehicular traffic.

Pape Village Summerfest

Pape Avenue from Mortimer Avenue to Cosburn and Gamble Avenues will be closed in both directions on Saturday, June 2 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Riverside Eats and Beats Streetfest

Broadview Avenue from south of Queen Street East to the north side of the public lane will be closed in both directions on Saturday, June 3 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for this local street festival.

— Cheryl San Juan