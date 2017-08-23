Weekend events with road closures in Toronto 

Three special events in Toronto this weekend will involve road closures as described below. Residents and visitors are encouraged to come out and enjoy these events. Businesses in the areas affected are open to pedestrian traffic but some roads will be closed to vehicles.

Festivals and other special events are important to the city, injecting hundreds of millions of dollars annually into Toronto’s economy, and they are enjoyed each year by local residents.

In addition to road closures related to special events, a significant amount of road work is taking place in the city. People are encouraged to take public transit as a greener, faster and more affordable way of getting to their destinations.

Those who need to drive in the general vicinity of special events should allow extra time to get to and from their destinations. A more complete list of events and road work is available at

http://www.toronto.ca/roadrestrictions.

TTC customers can receive information about service diversions by subscribing to eAlerts at http://www.ttc.ca/ or by following @TTCnotices on Twitter.

Toronto Tamil Festival

Markham Road between McNicoll Avenue and Passmore Avenue will be closed in both directions from Saturday, August 26 at 12:01 a.m. to Monday, August 28 at 5 a.m. There is minimal parking in the vicinity of the event and festival organizers remind attendees that cars parked illegally on private property are likely to be tagged and towed. Use of public transit is encouraged for travel to and from the festival, although 102B, 102C and 102D Markham Road bus service will be diverting in the vicinity of the festival.

Bloorcourt Arts and Crafts Fair

Bloor Street West between Dufferin Street and Montrose Avenue will be closed in both directions on Saturday, August 26 from 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. (about midnight) for the Bloorcourt Arts and Crafts Fair. Dovercourt Road and Ossington Avenue will be open to vehicular traffic. The TTC’s 161 Rogers Road bus in both directions will divert via Dupont Street and Ossington Avenue.

Leslieville Beerfest

Dundas Street East between Logan Avenue and Carlaw Avenue will be closed in both directions on Saturday, August 26 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for the Leslieville Beerfest.

