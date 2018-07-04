Upcoming events with road closures in Toronto

Several upcoming events in Toronto will involve road closure as described below. Residents and visitors are encouraged to come out and enjoy these events. Businesses in the areas affected are open to pedestrian traffic but some roads will be closed to vehicles.

Festivals and other special events are important to the city, injecting hundreds of millions of dollars annually into Toronto’s economy. They are enjoyed each year by local residents and visitors.

In addition to road closures related to special events, a significant amount of road work is taking place in the city. People are encouraged to take public transit as a greener, faster and more affordable way of getting to their destinations.

Those who need to drive in the general vicinity of special events should allow extra time to get to and from their destinations. A more complete list of events and road work is available at http://www.toronto.ca/roadrestrictions. TTC customers can receive information about service diversions by subscribing to eAlerts at http://www.ttc.ca or by following @TTCnotices on Twitter.

Information about road closures related to parades and special events that are overseen by the Toronto Police Service is available at http://www.torontopolice.on.ca/specialevents/.

Taste of Lawrence

Lawrence Avenue between Warden Avenue and Birchmount Road will be closed on Friday, July 6 at 10 a.m. to Monday, July 9 at 2 a.m.

Salsa on St. Clair

St. Clair Avenue between Winona Drive and Christie Street will be closed from Saturday, July 7 at 8 a.m. to Sunday, July 8 at 11 p.m.

Danceforth Street Party

Danforth Avenue between Woodbine Avenue and West Lynn Avenue will be closed on Saturday, July 7 from 8 a.m. to midnight.

Maker Events Canada

Asquith Avenue between Yonge Street and Sherlock Holmes Walk will be closed from Saturday, July 7 at 7 a.m. to Sunday, July 8 at 9 p.m.

— Susan Pape