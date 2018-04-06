Traffic delays for Harbour St. improvements

Harbour Street

Streetscape Improvements

Expected Start of Phase 3 Work: April 10, 2018 Expected Completion of Phase 3 and Harbour Street Opening: Late Summer 2018 ** Timeline is heavily weather dependent. Dates are subject to change

The City completed the construction of the new York-Bay-Yonge (Y-B-Y) off-ramp and the widening of Harbour Street in January. The contractor will now return to complete the remaining road and streetscape work on Harbour Street.

The Contractor will complete the following work:

Install the new multi-use trail on the south side of Harbour Street between Lower Simcoe Street and Bay Street,

Install permanent traffic control signal heads (lights), and permanent pavement markings,

Install new curb and brick gutter on the north side of Harbour Street, between York Street to Bay Street, and permanent sidewalks where required,

All planting and streetscape elements on Harbour Street including: 39 new trees, 1,200 shrubs and 5,000 gallons of groundcover Granite planters Lighting improvements Street furniture (garbage cans and bike racks)

Place final asphalt (top coat) on Harbour Street between Lower Simcoe Street and Bay Street

Efforts have been made to manage traffic in the area for the safety of workers, road users and residents. Road users should expect delays and increased traffic on nearby main and side streets.

Work is required on both north and south sides of Harbour Street. To minimize disruption, the Contractor will close only one lane of traffic on Harbour Street at a time. The lane closure will then be shifted to the opposite side of the road to complete work in that area.

During off-peak hours (9:30 A.M. – 3:30 P.M.), lanes will be reduced on Harbour Street, between York and Bay Streets , as an additional lane will be required to accommodate larger equipment

, as an additional lane will be required to accommodate larger equipment During off-peak hours (9:30 A.M. – 3:30 P.M.), there will be intermittent single-lane closures on the Y-B-Y off-ramp, to allow work on the Lower Simcoe and Harbour Street intersection, and the multi-use trail on the south side of Harbour Street

Temporary sidewalk closures will be required for this work to be completed.

On Harbour Street, between York Street and Bay Street, pedestrian access will be maintained, but will be restricted to the north side of Harbour Street

The sidewalks from Lower Simcoe Street to York Street, along the south side of Harbour Street will open when work is completed

The multi-use trail from Rees Street to Bay Street, along the south side of Harbour Street will open when work is completed

These closures can be expected for the remaining construction period.