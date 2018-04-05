Toronto’s First Post Office coming events
April 5, 2018
April 30th – AGM + Distilling in Old Town Toronto
The legacy of the distilling industry in Old Toronto is instrumental to the fortunes of the city. Join author Jordan St.John as he explores the lives of the distilling men and women who made up a significant portion of the city’s business and continue to do so today.
Jordan St. John is one of Ontario’s foremost beer critics and the author of five books including the Heritage Toronto Award nominated Lost Breweries of Toronto. He is an expert on brewing and distilling in Toronto in the 19th century and an educator at George Brown College where he teaches people to appreciate beer.
