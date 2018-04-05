Toronto’s First Post Office coming events

Pop up at Toronto’s First Post Office this spring! Post-a-Letter Sunday On April 8th, pop by the P.O. for some dedicated writing time with hosts Andrea and Jessica. This month we’re celebrating National Letter-Writing Month, so bring your supplies and get ready for this extra-special edition of Post-a-Letter Sunday! Post-a-Letter Sundays are a regular meetup at Toronto’s First Post Office, on the second Sunday of each month. Can’t make it on April 8th? Join us in May on the 13th! Himalayan Salt Watercolour Workshop: Tropical Ferns It may be far from summer, but let’s create some greenery that lasts all year long. In this beginner’s workshop, we will learn how to use concentrated watercolours, masking fluid, as well as a variety of salts, drips, and splashes to create a vibrant monstera fern painting. This workshop is perfect for those new to watercolour, and people looking for a refresher on techniques. Watercolour is a wild and unpredictable medium, but don’t be shy! Pick up a brush and try it out! Step by step, artist Jennifer Fryer will guide you through creating a beautiful watercolour painting. Jennifer Fryer is a freelance artist and educator based in Toronto with a degree in Illustration. She studied at OCAD U (Toronto) and ESADSE (France), and she has collaborated with the ROM, RBC, National Post, and has been featured in the Toronto Star, and on Breakfast Television Toronto. Her hobbies include listening to podcasts, coffee, and sketching people on the subway. You can find her work at @drawingsheep and at www.jvfryer.com Register for the Watercolour Workshop Jane’s Walk: From Town to City in the St. Lawrence Market Neighbourhood Jane’s Walk is an annual festival of free, citizen-led walking conversations inspired by Jane Jacobs. Jane Jacobs called Toronto home, and so do we. We keep her legacy alive by walking together and making space for every person to observe, reflect, share, question and collectively re-imagine our city. Jane’s Walks encourage people to share stories about their neighbourhoods, discover unseen aspects of their communities, and use walking as a way to connect with their neighbours. On Saturday, May 5th, Toronto’s First Post Office will lead a Jane’s Walk tour of the Town of York and early Toronto. Imagine a Toronto where the tallest building is only three storeys high, where Lake Ontario laps against Front Street, and fields and forest begin just north of Queen St. This was what the neighbourhood looked like in the early 1800s. The 1800s saw the Town of York, a colonial outpost, grow into the City of Toronto. Along the way, it faced cholera outbreaks, political and social strife, a great fire, and an armed rebellion led by the city’s first mayor. No RSVP or registration necessary. Just meet us on Saturday, May 5th at 12:00pm on the outdoor west balcony, above Market Street. Just look for the orange Jane’s Walk sign. Walk with us! Linda Ward Selbie: Postcards India Linda Ward Selbie returns with a new exhibit at Toronto’s First Post Office, as part of the CONTACT Photography Festival. Opening Reception: May 5, 2018, 2pm–4pm

Exhibit: April 27–May 31 2018 India is a country that still celebrates national events with philatelic commemorative stamps and that uses paper technology for communication. Postcards and handwritten letters, paper ephemera, remain treasured memento mori. This work is rooted in feminist commentary and reflects our ties to the greater world, old and new, ancestors and traditions. Linda Ward Selbie was born in Toronto in 1949. The artist is a Media Studies graduate from Ryerson University. Over the course of a long professional career in the arts Linda has exhibited at many regional Ontario Galleries and continues to participate in global mail art projects. The artist established the Magic Image gallery in Pickering in 1981 and has also worked as Curator of the Thomas Bouckley Photographic Collection at the Robert McLaughlin Gallery, Oshawa. Annual General Meeting The Town of York Historical Society will meet for it’s Annual General Meeting on the evening of Monday, May 7th, at Campbell House Museum. All are welcome but space is limited. Members: FREE

Non-members: $10

Please RSVP or register via the button below, or by calling Toronto's First Post Office at 416-865-1833. RSVP or Register for the Annual General Meeting Toronto's First Post Office in the World: Look out for Toronto's First Post Office at these upcoming events: A Weekend with Jane Austen at Montgomery's Inn, April 7-8. Gatsby Garden Party at Spadina Museum, June 23-24. P.S. From the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario – Toronto Branch Toronto School Buildings AT RISK! – A Symposium in Three Parts A full quarter of Toronto's schools are in critical condition and require extensive renovations or replacement of core systems. Leaking roofs, broken boilers, and other symptoms of general neglect such as mold, rust, and asbestos are commonplace. While the city's school buildings crumble, chronic underfunding and poor policy have caused a repair backlog of $3.7 billion, quickly increasing to a staggering $6 billion by 2020. The gradual deterioration of Toronto's schools threatens a significant portion of our city's built heritage. The imminent demolition of Davisville Junior Public School signals a worrying trend in the city: school buildings are being allowed to deteriorate to the point of no return. Presented by ACO Toronto Branch, Toronto School Buildings AT RISK: A Symposium in Three Parts will address widespread concern over the declining state of Toronto's school buildings. Panelists and speakers will explore: -Causes of deterioration and the growing repair backlog, funding challenges, and policies on maintenance

-The TDSB’s unique architectural stock

-The City of Toronto’s process of managing culturally significant school buildings when they no longer fit community needs

-Alternatives to demolition for school buildings deemed ‘irredeemable,’ including adaptive reuse, restoration, and renovation Register for Toronto School Buildings AT RISK P.P.S. From Enoch Turner Schoolhouse Foundation