Toronto weekend events with road closures

Two special events in Toronto this weekend (Aug. 5 & 6) will involve road closures as described below. Residents and visitors are encouraged to come out and enjoy these events. Businesses in the areas affected are open to pedestrian traffic, but some roads will be closed to vehicles.

Festivals and other special events are important to the city, injecting hundreds of millions of dollars annually into Toronto’s economy, and they are enjoyed each year by local residents and visitors.

In addition to road closures related to special events, a significant amount of road work is taking place in the city. People are encouraged to take public transit as a greener, faster and more affordable way of getting to their destinations.

Those who need to drive in the general vicinity of special events should allow extra time to get to and from their destination. A more complete list of events and road work is available at

http://www.toronto.ca/roadrestrictions.

TTC customers can receive information about service diversions by subscribing to eAlerts at http://www.ttc.ca/ or following @TTCnotices on Twitter.

Toronto Caribbean Carnival

From 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 5 until Sunday, August 6 at 6 a.m., Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed in both directions from Colborne Lodge Drive to Strachan Avenue. There will be no access to the Gardiner Expressway’s Jameson/Dunn on-ramps and the off-ramp exits will be closed.

The following TTC routes are the best public transit options for getting to Exhibition Place for the Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grande Parade on Saturday, August 5:

• 29 Dufferin/29E Dufferin Express buses southbound from Dufferin Station to Dufferin Gate will have extra service from Bloor to the Exhibition Loop.

• 511 Bathurst streetcar southbound from Bathurst Station to the Exhibition Loop will have extra service.

• 504 King streetcar westbound from King or St. Andrew stations to the intersection of King Street and Strachan Avenue and walk south for five to 10 minutes.

• 509 Harbourfront streetcar westbound from Union Station to the Exhibition Loop. Extra service will be provided.

• 63 Ossington from Ossington Station to Liberty Village. Extra service will be provided.

• 193 Exhibition Rocket will operate express from Dundas West Station.

Senhor da Pedra Festival

Grace Street will be closed from Mansfield Avenue to Dundas Street West on Saturday, August 5 and Sunday, August 6 from 1 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. each day for the Senhor da Pedra Festival.