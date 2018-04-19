Does Toronto need more overnight on-street parking?

City of Toronto consulting on proposal to provide more overnight on-street permit parking in Toronto and East York

City of Toronto staff are holding public consultation sessions to get input on the proposal to provide residential on-street permit parking on streets that do not currently have permit parking in the Toronto and East York District.

Sessions will be held:

• Monday, April 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. at East York Civic Centre, 850 Coxwell Ave.

• Monday, April 30 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Timothy Eaton Memorial Church, 230 St. Clair Ave. W.

• Tuesday, May 1 from 7 to 9 p.m. at St. James Cathedral Centre, Snell Hall, 65 Church St.

• Thursday, May 3 from 7 to 9 p.m. at Sheraton Hotel, Birchwood Room, 123 Queen St. W.

Parking permits allow residents to legally park overnight on a permitted street or on streets in a designated area. A valid permit also exempts vehicles from daytime maximum parking durations. In the Toronto and East York District, there are streets with and without the Permit Parking Program. These gaps in the program provide inconsistent opportunities for residents and their guests to legally park overnight near their homes.

Members of the public are encouraged to provide their input via an online survey. If attending the public consultation event, members of the public are asked to register. The survey and registration are available at http://www.toronto.ca/TEYpermitparking.

— Ellen Leesti