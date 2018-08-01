Toronto History Museums events to Aug. 30

|
|
|
August 2018
FEATURED EVENTS
|
|
Outlander Meets Mackenzie | Mackenzie House
Saturday, August 11, 7 to 9 p.m.
Calling all fans of the Outlander series! Step back into the world of Jamie and Claire as you transcribe 19th century historical documents, compare period fashion, experiment with herbalism and hygiene, and discover your own clan connections in this hands-on workshop.
|
|
Victorian Riddles: Mackenzie’s Escape Game | Mackenzie House
Thursday, August 16, 7, 8 and 9 p.m.
Visit Mackenzie House for a historically-inspired escape room! Find clues and solve puzzles as you move from room to room – can you solve them all and escape before the Loyalists come for you?
|
|
Insta-Tour | Spadina Museum
Thursday, August 16, 7 to 10 p.m.
This social media-friendly tour is your chance to get up close and personal with a luxurious 1920s mansion. For one very special night you can go behind the ropes, sit on antique furniture, pose for shots at the billiard table, and even explore the off-limits third floor. ’20s-inspired costumes are encouraged!
|
|
Growing the Past: Moving & Being Moved | Spadina Museum
August 13 to 31
Growing the Past offers a three-week summer intensive on the exterior grounds of Spadina Museum. Programming includes daily yoga training and movement classes facilitated by dance professionals, a weekly speaker series, and culminates in three days of contemporary dance performances.
|
Summer Evenings | Scarborough Museum
Tuesday to Sunday throughout August, 1 to 8 p.m.
From music lessons to arts and crafts to board games and dance lessons, every day is sure to be a fun and rewarding experience at Scarborough Museum this summer. Different historic recipes will be featured each day to ensure that your visit is also a tasty one!
|
Simcoe Day | Fort York
Monday, August 6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Walk the historic grounds and thrill to musketry, artillery and music demonstrations presented by the Fort York Guard. Visit the working kitchen in the 1815 Officers’ Brick Barracks, take tours of the Fort’s historic buildings and discover the dynamic lives of the Fort’s men, women and children.
|
|
Kids’ Crafts | Mackenzie House
Saturdays and Sundays throughout August, 12 to 4:30 p.m.
Bring the family to visit the last home of Toronto’s first mayor, William Lyon Mackenzie, and let the kids get hands-on making a paper folding craft.
|
|
Regency Ball and Supper | Montgomery’s Inn
Saturday, August 18, 2:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Celebrate delicious scenes from Jane Austen’s novels! Experience Emma’s “ball at the Crown Inn,” complete with a Regency supper by candlelight. Enjoy a beginner-friendly Regency dance workshop, a short talk on Georgian suppers, live music and a lamplight tour of Montgomery’s Inn.
|
|
Victorian Beer | Mackenzie House
Thursday, August 30, 7 to 9 p.m.
Sample a variety of brews from Muddy York Brewing Co. including their exclusive new beer inspired by Mackenzie House. Enjoy a Brewer’s talk and 19th-century food pairings.
|
|
Play the Parks | Mackenzie House
Wednesday, August 22, 12 to 1:30 pm.
Bring your lunch to Mackenzie House and enjoy a live outdoor performance by The Guitar Guys, presented by the Downtown Yonge BIA.
|
|
Appetizing August: Outdoor Guided Walk | Todmorden Mills
Sunday, August 19, 1:30 p.m.
Tour the grounds and nature preserve to see a delicious display of flowers. Learn which flowers and herbs have been used in the past as part of a wholesome harvest, and enjoy refreshments after the walk.
|
Parallels: Women Representing the Great War in Canada and Newfoundland | Fort York
August 13 to September 23
Though they faced many challenges, female artists in Canada and Newfoundland contributed unique representations of the Great War and its effects on Canadian society. Presented by the Canadian Centre for the Great War, Parallels explores the wartime and post-war contributions of landscape artist Mary Riter Hamilton, sculptor Frances Loring, and portrait photographer Elsie Holloway.
|
William Lyon Mackenzie: Toronto’s First Mayor | Mackenzie House
Until January 6, 2019
As the first Mayor of Toronto, Mackenzie faced many challenges: accusations of bias from council; a catastrophic accident at City Hall; the deadly return of cholera to Toronto, and perhaps his biggest challenge of all: building a city bureaucracy from scratch. This exhibit explores an eventful year in the life of City, as shown through the ups and downs of Toronto’s first Mayor.
|
|
Bike City: How industry, advocacy and infrastructure shaped Toronto’s cycling culture | Market Gallery
Until November 17
Today, the bicycle is a mainstream mode of transportation for almost a million riders in Toronto, yet sharing the road has been a challenge for city builders and city users for well over a century. Showcasing vintage bicycles, archival photographs, early advertisements and artifacts from private and public collections, Bike City tells the story of the bicycle and its impact on Toronto.
|
|
BIKE MINDS & BIKE CITY present: Bikes+Transformation | Todmorden Mills
Sunday, August 26, 6 to 9 p.m.
Bike Minds is Toronto’s bicycle-themed storytelling event where guests share personal, positive and inspiring stories related to cycling. Featuring Vancouver-based authors Chris and Melissa Bruntlett, Building the Cycling City (2018)
, the theme of this special-edition episode is Transformation, and will feature stories of how cycling has transformed people’s lives. Presented in partnership with Bike City
, on display now at the Market Gallery.
|