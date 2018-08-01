Toronto History Museums events to Aug. 30

Summer Evenings | Scarborough Museum

Tuesday to Sunday throughout August, 1 to 8 p.m.

From music lessons to arts and crafts to board games and dance lessons, every day is sure to be a fun and rewarding experience at Scarborough Museum this summer. Different historic recipes will be featured each day to ensure that your visit is also a tasty one!

Simcoe Day | Fort York

Monday, August 6, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walk the historic grounds and thrill to musketry, artillery and music demonstrations presented by the Fort York Guard. Visit the working kitchen in the 1815 Officers' Brick Barracks, take tours of the Fort's historic buildings and discover the dynamic lives of the Fort's men, women and children.