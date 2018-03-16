Toronto History Museums Events March 22 to April 4

The City of Toronto Historic Sites present events that provide enriching entertainment for all ages while connecting visitors to Toronto’s rich history. Visit www.toronto.ca/museum-events for more information.

COLBORNE LODGE 11 Colborne Lodge Drive

http://www.toronto.ca/colbornelodge | clodge@toronto.ca | 416-392-6916

Easter Egg Centrepiece Workshops for Adults

Thursday March 22 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Spring is almost upon us! Get ready for the season with our Easter egg dyeing and centrepiece workshop. Learn traditional egg dying techniques using homemade natural dyes. Then, practice your sewing skills as everyone creates a personalized centrepiece to show off their Easter eggs. Do not fear if your sewing skills aren’t as grand as your peers – a simple stitch is all it takes! Enjoy a customized exploration of the Howards’ home and then gather for a delightful tea, including an assortment of sweet and savoury treats. $37.50 + HST. Advance tickets required:https://colbornelodge.streamintickets.com/

GIBSON HOUSE MUSEUM 5172 Yonge Street

http://www.toronto.ca/gibsonhouse | gibsonhouse@toronto.ca | 416-395-7432

Pennies & Purses

Until August 31

This exhibit explores currency, general stores and shopping habits in 19th century rural Ontario, providing new context for the lives of the Gibson family and the development of communities like Willowdale.

Pay-What-You-Wish Thursday Night Socials at Gibson House Museum

Thursdays, 5 to 8 p.m.

Visit Gibson House Museum on Thursday nights and take a self-guided tour through the historic house. Relax in the historic kitchen and learn about the Gibson family and the history of North York. Interested in improving your sewing skills? Join the Community Quilt Group from 6 to 8 p.m. where you will explore historic and contemporary quilting techniques in a comfortable, social setting. The last Thursday of each month is Board Games Night – all ages welcome to challenge us to a game! Keep an eye on our Facebook page for the featured games of the month

Tea and Tour Sundays

1 to 4:30 p.m.

Jan. 21 to Aug. 27 / Sept. 17 – Dec. 16

There’s a seat for you at the harvest table in the historic kitchen on Sunday afternoons throughout the year. Relax and have a chat over tea and homemade cookies. Enjoy a tour of the lovely, 1850s farmhouse. Included with regular admission.

The World of Alias Grace: Quilting

Saturday, March 24, 2 to 4 p.m.

Join quilting expert Judy Lyons to explore quilting and the world of Grace Marks, the protagonist in Margaret Atwood’s novel Alias Grace. Using Alias Grace as a starting point we’ll explore the art of quilting in the nineteenth-century and its importance in the Victorian home. After the discussion, guests can enjoy refreshments inspired by food mentioned in the book and based on authentic 19th-century recipes, and can tour Gibson House Museum. $25 per person plus tax; not recommended for children under 12 years of age. Advance tickets required: https://gibsonhousemuseum.streamintickets.com

MACKENZIE HOUSE 82 Bond Street

http://www.toronto.ca/mackenziehouse | machouse@toronto.ca | 416-392-6915

Eaton’s Goes to War: Family, Memory & Meaning

Until April 29, 2018

The First World War transformed Canada. During that war, 3,327 Eaton’s employees enlisted to fight. Each time one of them was shipped overseas, a photo was displayed prominently in the Toronto store just steps from Mackenzie House. 2,000 of these portraits survived and have become part of the T. Eaton Company records at the Archives of Ontario. In commemoration of Canada’s 150th birthday, Mackenzie House staff have been actively searching out accounts of the lives of these men and urging the public to come forward to share their stories of the soldiers with us. Who were these men and their families? Come to our exhibit and find out. Regular admission applies: Adults $7, Seniors and Youth $4 and Children under 12 years $3.

Private Spaces as Public Spaces

Until April 29, 2018

Ryerson University School of Interior Design students explore the concept of the historic house museum as a public space through a series of installations in the historic room setting. Regular admission applies: Adults $7, Seniors and Youth $4 and Children under 12 years $3.

THE MARKET GALLERY 2nd Floor South St. Lawrence Market, 95 Front Street East

http://www.toronto.ca/marketgallery | marketgallery@toronto.ca | 416-392-7604

Notes in the Night: The History of Toronto Jazz Clubs since 1946

March 3 to June 23

Guest curated by Ralph Coram, this exhibition focuses on Toronto’s many jazz venues using photographs, menus, advertising, memorabilia, record sleeves, posters, correspondence and interviews. The exhibit will feature materials from the collections of important music-scene personalities like Dave Caplan, Jim Galloway, Archie Alleyne and Warwick Publishers. Taped interviews with jazz greats such as Molly Johnson and Don Vickery focus on the experiences of performers in these clubs and the politics of the jazz scene. Featured clubs include long-running venues like the Colonial Tavern, the Town Tavern, Bourbon Street and George’s Spaghetti Hous

MONTGOMERY’S INN 4709 Dundas Street West

http://www.toronto.ca/montgomerysinn | montinn@toronto.ca | 416-394-8113

Montgomery’s Inn Winter Farmers Market

Wednesdays, 2 to 6 p.m.

Buy direct from local farmers and food artisans. Organic fruit and vegetables, organic wine, cheese, bread, and prepared foods as well as ethically raised meat, honey and more! Museum admission is free to Market visitors.

Neapolitan Connection Concert Series

Saturday, March 24 & Sunday, March 25 2 to 4 pm

Join us for classical music at the Inn in partnership with Neapolitan Connection. Tours of the museum and refreshments are included in the ticket price. Tickets available at http://www.neapolitanconnection.com/.

Thirsty Thursday Tavern Night

Thursday, March 29, 7 to 10 p.m.

The last Thursday of every month is Thirsty Thursday Tavern night at the Inn. Enjoy a glass of beer or wine in our restored 1847 barroom! Irish stew, fresh baked bread and live traditional music. Admission is pay what you can! Cash bar, $5.00 for a bowl of stew, while supplies last.

SCARBOROUGH MUSEUM 1007 Brimley Road

http://www.toronto.ca/scarboroughmuseum | shm@toronto.ca | 416-338-8807

March Weekends

12 to 4 p.m.

Did you know that Canada produces over 80% of the world’s Maple Syrup? March is maple syrup time at Scarborough Museum. There will be freshly baked maple butter tarts for everyone to try all month long. Kids can make a four leaf clover bookmark for some extra luck! So drop by and indulge in maple this March at the Scarborough Museum! Admission is Pay What You Can.

Canadian Taste Buds: March 24 & 25

A special recipe is featured one weekend every month alongside the museums monthly programing. For March, the featured recipe is Maple Glazed Chelsea Buns, a very tasty (and sticky!) historic treat.

Exhibit: A Glimpse of Black Life in Victorian Toronto

February 1 to March 31

This travelling exhibit, created for Mackenzie House, comes to Scarborough this winter. It showcases some members of the Black community in Victorian Toronto and their contributions to the City of Toronto. Curated by historian Afua Cooper, the exhibit examines the varied aspects of Black life in mid-Victorian Toronto.

TODMORDEN MILLS HERITAGE SITE 67 Pottery Road

http://www.toronto.ca/todmordenmills | todmorden@toronto.ca | 416-396-2819

Easter Egg Workshops for Families

Saturday, March 24, Sunday, March 25 and Saturday, March 31, 1 to 4 p.m.

Learn this ancient art form. Create your own personalized pysanky (Easter eggs) using traditional wax resist techniques. Adults: $12; Children: $8 (plus tax). Please note: Activity uses candle flames and hot wax, and is not suitable for children under 8. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Advance tickets required:https://todmordenmills.streamintickets.com/

— Ilena Aldini-Messina