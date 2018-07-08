Toronto History Museums events July 12-25

The Toronto History Museums present events that provide enriching entertainment for all ages while connecting visitors to Toronto’s rich history. Visit www.toronto.ca/museum-events for more information.

COLBORNE LODGE 11 Colborne Lodge Drive

http://www.toronto.ca/colbornelodge | clodge@toronto.ca | 416-392-6916

Summer Days at the Lodge

Tuesday to Sunday throughout July & August

Explore John and Jemima Howard’s intriguing cottage and find out what Torontonians were up to in the 19th century. Take a moment to relax amidst our beautiful heritage gardens. Check out what is happening each day in the Lodge and on the grounds. Regular admission applies.

FORT YORK NATIONAL HISTORIC SITE 250 Fort York Blvd.

http://www.toronto.ca/fortyork | fortyork@toronto.ca | 416-392-6907

Summer at Fort York

Daily throughout July & August, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thrill to the booming of the cannon, the firing of muskets, the vibrant colours of the uniformed guard and the lively music of fife and drum at Fort York this summer. Visitors will enjoy hourly demonstrations of military music, drill, musketry, and artillery performed by students representing the Canadian Regiment of Fencible Infantry; this unit garrisoned the Fort at the end of the War of 1812. Highlights include musket and cannon firings, and the music of the Fort York Drums (a fife & drum corps). Program varies daily, please call for specific details. Regular admission applies.

GIBSON HOUSE MUSEUM 5172 Yonge Street

http://www.toronto.ca/gibsonhouse | gibsonhouse@toronto.ca | 416-395-7432

Pennies & Purses

February 10 to August 31

This exhibit explores currency, general stores and shopping habits in 19th century rural Ontario, providing new context for the lives of the Gibson family and the development of communities like Willowdale. See what people carried in their bags circa 1800 to 2000 and participate in the #whatsinmybag project! FREE (regular admission applies for tours of Gibson House Museum).

Museum Thursday Nights (Family Night!)

Every Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m.

Drop in to learn more about the daily lives of the Gibson family and discover a different 19th-century activity each week, including dyeing, spinning, hearth cooking and more. Throughout July and August Thursday Nights are Family Nights, featuring kid-friendly crafts, games and activities for the whole family between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Join the Community Quilt Group from 6 to 8 p.m. to explore historic and contemporary quilting techniques in a comfortable, social setting. Pay What You Can.

Tea and Tour Sundays

1 to 4:30 p.m.

There’s a seat for you at the harvest table in the historic kitchen on Sunday afternoons throughout the year. Relax and have a chat over tea and homemade cookies. Enjoy a tour of the lovely, 1850s farmhouse. Regular admission applies.

MACKENZIE HOUSE 82 Bond Street

http://www.toronto.ca/mackenziehouse | machouse@toronto.ca | 416-392-6915

Play the Parks

Wednesday, July 18, 12 to 1:30 pm.

Bring your lunch to Mackenzie House and enjoy outside, live music provided by the Downtown Yonge BIA. FRE

Kid’s Crafts

Saturdays and Sundays in July, 12 to 4:30 p.m.

Bring the family to visit the last home of Toronto’s first mayor, William Lyon Mackenzie, and let the kids get hands-on making a “historical” fridge magnet. Regular admission applies.

THE MARKET GALLERY 2nd Floor South St. Lawrence Market, 95 Front Street East

http://www.toronto.ca/marketgallery | marketgallery@toronto.ca | 416-392-7604

Bike City: How industry, advocacy and infrastructure shaped Toronto’s cycling culture

Until November 17

Today, the bicycle is a mainstream mode of transportation for almost a million riders in Toronto, yet sharing the road has been a challenge for city builders and city users for well over a century. Showcasing over a dozen bicycles, archival photographs, early advertisements and artifacts from private and public collections, Bike City tells the story of the bicycle and its impact on Toronto, past, present and future. Regular admission applies.

MONTGOMERY’S INN 4709 Dundas Street West

http://www.toronto.ca/montgomerysinn | montinn@toronto.ca | 416-394-8113

Tea Time at the Inn

Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m.

Join us for a spot of tea and a taste of history in the Tea Room of Montgomery’s Inn.

Tea Time includes a sweet and savoury combo plate, with a seasonal feature and unlimited tea service (black and herbal varieties available). Tea served and goods baked by Montgomery’s Inn dedicated volunteers. $7 plus HST. No reservation required, first come first served

Montgomery’s Inn Farmers Market

Every Wednesday from, 2 to 6 p.m.

Buy direct from local farmers and food artisans. Organic fruit and vegetables, cheese, bread and prepared foods as well as ethically raised meat, honey and more! Museum admission is free to Market visitors. FREE.

SCARBOROUGH MUSEUM 1007 Brimley Road

http://www.toronto.ca/scarboroughmuseum | shm@toronto.ca | 416-338-8807

Land / Water / Sky

April 1 to August 30

Members of the Scarborough Museum Youth Collective present photographic works that reflect their connection to the land, water and sky. Youth created their pieces in art workshops led by Wyandot Artist/Mentor~ FaithKeeper Catherine Tammaro. Pay What You Can.

Summer Evenings

Tuesday to Sunday throughout July and August, 1 to 8 p.m.

From music lessons, to arts and crafts, to board games and dance lessons, every day is sure to be a fun and rewarding experience at Scarborough Museum this summer! Different historic recipes will be featured each day to ensure that your visit is also a tasty one. Admission is Pay What You Can.

SPADINA MUSEUM 285 Spadina Road

http://www.toronto.ca/spadina | spadina@toronto.ca | 416-392-6910

Making History: The Women of Frankie Drake Mysteries & 1920s Toronto

Until December 31

Presented in partnership with Shaftesbury, this exhibit explores the fascinating lives of women in 1920s Toronto, and how their challenges and triumphs are reflected in the lives of the characters of the CBC drama Frankie Drake Mysteries. Admission to the exhibit is free, and regular admission applies for tours of Spadina Museum.

Music in the Orchard

Sundays, July 8 and 15, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Bring your blanket or lawn chair to Spadina Museum and enjoy outdoor musical performances on Sundays in June. Every performance is planned with a nod to recognizing the Austin Family’s importance to the Toronto music scene as well as trumpet the wealth of musical styles that were prevalent during the 1920s. Pay What You Can.

