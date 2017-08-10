Toronto Historic Sites events Aug. 10 to 23

The City of Toronto Historic Sites present several events in July that provide enriching entertainment for all ages while connecting visitors to Toronto’s rich history. Visit www.toronto.ca/museum-events for more information.

COLBORNE LODGE South end of High Park on Colborne Lodge Drive

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Regular Admission: Adults $6.19, Seniors/Youth $3.54, Children $2.65 (plus tax)

Limited free parking clodge@toronto.ca 416-392-6916

Thursday Evenings at the Lodge

Every Thursday until August 31, 5 to 8 p.m.

FREE

In the Park on a Thursday evening? Why not drop in and join us at the Lodge? Discover how the Howard’s fulfilled their ideal of a romantic villa in 1837– building their country retreat from City life. Step through the French doors and enjoy the view as the Howard’s did. Their lifelong love of the park ensured its preservation as a retreat for us all.

GIBSON HOUSE MUSEUM 5172 Yonge Street, at Park Home Avenue

Limited free parking on site; nearby paid underground and street level parking.

Hours: Wednesday to Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Regular admission: Adults $6.19, Seniors/Youth $3.54, Children $2.65 (plus tax)

gibsonhouse@toronto.ca 416-395-7432

Community Quilt Group Get-togethers

Thursdays, 6 to 8 p.m.

Relax and meet new friends while you improve your sewing skills. We invite members of all ages from North York’s diverse communities to join us for informal evenings of learning and sharing. You’ll explore both historic and contemporary quilting techniques in a comfortable, social setting. Work on a group project make your own piece. Even if you have never picked up a needle and thread before you are welcome to join in. It is FREE to participate, however, donations are welcome.

Pay-What-You-Wish Thursday Night Socials

Thursdays, 5 to 8 p.m.

Visit the museum on Thursday nights and take a self-guided tour through the historic house. Relax in the historic kitchen and learn about the Gibson family and history of North York. All ages welcome (children must be accompanied by an adult). Admission is pay what you wish.

Family Yarns on the Gibson House Lawn

Thursdays: August 10, 17, 24, & 31 6 to 7 p.m.

Join staff from the museum on Thursday nights in August for a summer evening of family fun. Enjoy stories, games and activities on the lawn beside Gibson House Museum and Gibson Park. The museum is also open for self-guided tours. Admission is FREE, donations welcome.

Tea and Tour Sundays

1 to 4:30 p.m.

There’s a seat for you at the harvest table in the historic kitchen on Sunday afternoons throughout the year. Relax and have a chat over tea and homemade cookies. Enjoy a tour of the lovely, 1850s farmhouse. Included with regular admission.

MACKENZIE HOUSE 82 Bond Street

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday: 12 to 5 p.m.

Regular Admission: Adults $6.19, Seniors/Youth $3.54, Children: $2.65 (plus tax)

Children (4 and under): Free. machouse@toronto.ca 416-392-6915

Kid’s Crafts

Saturdays and Sundays, 12 to 4:30 p.m.

Bring the family to visit the last home of Toronto’s first mayor, William Lyon Mackenzie, then enjoy some kid time doing an historically based activity. Regular admission applies.

Exploring Toronto’s Immigrant Story: A Food History Walking Tour

Saturday, August 12, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Begins at Mackenzie House (82 Bond Street); Ends at St. Lawrence Market

Find out how immigrant culture has changed local food life in Toronto with Chris Theofilogiannakos, a Greek-Canadian and historical interpreter. Chris will share his immigrant experience to reflect on questions of identity, migration, home, citizenship and belonging. The walking tour will end at St. Lawrence Market during The Feast of St. Lawrence Market Street Celebration. No Food is included in the ticket price. $10 per person including tax. Tickets available at Mackenzie House the morning of the walk.

MONTGOMERY’S INN 4709 Dundas Street West at Islington Avenue

Hours: Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday 1 to 5 p.m., Closed Mondays & Holidays.

Tearoom Hours: Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.

Regular Admission: Adults $6.19, Seniors/Youth $3.54, Children $2.65 (plus tax)

Free parking montinn@toronto.ca 416-394-8113

Tea Time at the Inn

Sundays, 1 to 4 pm

Special weekly tea in our community room. Choice of sweet or savoury plate, with a seasonal feature. $7.00 plus HST. No reservation required.

Montgomery’s Inn Farmers Market

Every Wednesday from, 2 to 6 pm

Buy direct form local farmers and food artisans. Organic fruit and vegetables, cheese, bread and prepared foods as well as ethically raised meat, honey and more! Free.

SCARBOROUGH MUSEUM 1007 Brimley Road, just north of Lawrence in Thomson Memorial Park

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday 12 to 8 p.m

Regular admission is pay-what-you-can. shm@toronto.ca 416-338-8807

August Summer Evenings and Weekends, 1 to 8 p.m.

Great family-friendly activities with something new and exciting each day to do, taste and create! Pay What You Can Admission.

Evening Themes:

Tuesday – Music night

Wednesday – Games night

Thursday – Arts & Crafts night

Friday – Treats night

Saturday – Folk Dance night

Sunday – Cottage in the City night

SPADINA MUSEUM 285 Spadina Road

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday and Holiday Mondays, 12 to 5 p.m

Regular admission: Adults $7.96, Seniors/Youth (13-18 yrs.) $5.75, Children (6-12 yrs.) $4.87 (plus tax), Children (5 and under) Free. Paid parking next door at Casa Loma

416-392-6910 spadina@toronto.ca

Yoga at Spadina

Sundays, August 13 and 27, 2 p.m.

This class will be led by certified yoga instructor Diane Grundy, who has been practicing yoga and studying yoga philosophy for over 5 years. Diane is a Yoga Alliance Certified (200 hours) instructor, who will be leading the class through a gentle/ beginner level of hatha yoga. Although the class will be at the beginner level, all levels are welcome. It is suggested that participants please bring a mat, towel, and water, and that they arrive at least 10 minutes before the class begins.

Classes are limited to 12 participants, and pre-registration is required, by calling Spadina Museum, at 416-392-6910. Admission for the class is pay-what-you-wish, and monies will be donated to the museum.

Garden Tours

Wednesdays in August – 1:30 p.m.

Spadina Museum is surrounded by six acres of restored gardens. Enjoy this unique opportunity to explore the grounds of Spadina Museum with our knowledgeable gardening staff. Included with regular admission.

Spadina Landscape Tour

Discover Spadina’s Historic Landscape! Our self-guided audio-visual tour of Spadina’s 5.7 acre grounds includes historical facts and images relating to the local history, geology, archaeology and family history. The audio-visual devices for the landscape tour can be rented for $5 plus tax alone, or add an additional $2 to regular admission to rent the device and enjoy a tour of the house interiors.

Regular admission rates are Adults $7.96; Seniors/Youth $5.75; Children $4.87 (plus tax).

TODMORDEN MILLS HERITAGE SITE

Bottom of Pottery Road, East of Bayview Avenue, West of Broadview Avenue

Hours: Tuesday to Friday 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday,12 to 5 p.m.

Regular Admission: Adults $6.19, Seniors/Youth $3.54, Children 6 to12 $2.65 (plus tax)

Children 5 and under free. Parking available on site todmorden@toronto.ca

416-396-2819

Appetizing August: Outdoor Guided Walk

Sunday, August 20, 1:30 p.m.

Tour the grounds and nature preserve to see a delicious display of flowers! Learn which flowers and herbs the have been used in the past as part of a wholesome harvest. Refreshments provided after the walk. Adults: $7.08; Youth/Seniors: $4.42 Children: $3.76; (plus tax)

— Ilena Aldini-Messina