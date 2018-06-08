Toronto Fire memorial service to honour fallen firefighters

Toronto Fire Services will hold a ceremony on Sunday for the addition of 15 fallen firefighters’ names to the Memorial Honour Roll. The commemorative ceremony will include words of solace and the laying of wreaths by families of the deceased along with members of Fire Services, the Toronto Professional Fire Fighters Association and retiree associations.

Date: Sunday, June 10

Time: 11 a.m.

Place: Harbourfront Fire Station 334, 339 Queens Quay W.

Firefighters and their families and friends gather annually for the ceremony of remembrance.

A total of 287 firefighters have died in the line of duty since 1848 while protecting lives, property and the environment in Toronto. The Workplace Safety and Insurance Board of Ontario recognizes that many of the recent deaths of firefighters who have lost their lives in the line of duty are the result of work-related cancers.

The following 15 names (with dates of death) will be added to the Memorial Honour Roll:

• District Chief Bryan Oswin, died September 22, 1987

• Captain Willis James White, died September 19, 1988

• Firefighter Alfred “Ted” Waites, died March 11, 2001

• Firefighter Daniel Donnelly, died September 19, 2006

• Firefighter Ronald James Adams, died May 2, 2007

• Firefighter Ronald Carson, died August 12, 2010

• District Chief Dennis M. Bowles, died July 27, 2012

• Platoon Chief John Gibson, died December 1, 2014

• Firefighter Harry Allan Stephenson, died January 1, 2015

• District Chief Ronald Henry Huttman, died September 18, 2016

• Captain Robert Ted Barnes, died October 16, 2016

• Deputy Chief Terence Boyko, died October 27, 2016

• District Chief James Ian Bolton, died March 3, 2017

• Firefighter John Beattie, died April 17, 2017

• District Chief David Craig, died November 11, 2017