Toronto Film Critics denounce Disney for blackout

Members of the Toronto Film Critics Association join with our fellow critics’ organizations stateside in denouncing the Walt Disney Company’s media blackout of the Los Angeles Times.

Making this an international protest, we have voted to disqualify Disney’s films from consideration at our Dec. 10 awards meeting unless the blackout is lifted prior to the event.

We fully support press and intellectual freedoms, and we urge Disney to do the same by lifting its ban on the L.A. Times.

Peter Howell,

President,

Toronto Film Critics Association

www.torontofilmcritics.com