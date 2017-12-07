Heritage Toronto: Christmasy events
December 7, 2017
BUILDING A CITY:
THE FIRST BLOCK
Illustration by Daniel Rotsztain
Did you know that St. Lawrence was Toronto’s first planned neighbourhood? In fact, St. Lawrence has been at the centre of the city’s urban development for three centuries, largely due to its location on the shoreline of Lake Ontario.
When York was incorporated as Toronto in 1834, it was Upper Canada’s largest city. However, hard times were ahead–the Great Fire of 1849 destroyed many of the St. Lawrence neighbourhoods’ original buildings. The neighbourhood rebuilt itself, and many of the iconic buildings still stand today, such as the St. Lawrence Market and St. Lawrence Hall.
Over the years, the St. Lawrence neighbourhood has continued to evolve and adapt, serving as an important economic and cultural hub for Toronto.
Learn more and visit our travelling exhibit, Building Toronto: Stories of the St. Lawrence Market Neighbourhood, which opened on December 2 for its final stop at the Market Gallery (95 Front Street East, 2nd Level).
Illustration by Daniel Rotsztain
Even if you’ve seen it already, for this special showing only, the exhibit also includes art works from the City of Toronto Art Collection that feature architectural landmarks and neighbourhood character. The exhibit runs until February 24, 2018.
Fun Fact: St. Lawrence Hall was home to one of the oldest basketball courts in Canada? Located on the third floor of the building, the room had two iron hoops and players had to avoid the roof beams!
Exhibit Partners
HERITAGE IN TORONTO’S FUTURE
Panelists: Councillor David Shiner (Ward 24 – Willowdale), Michael McClelland (ERA Architects), Eve Lewis (Woodcliffe Landmark Properties), Mary MacDonald (Toronto City Planning), Sean Fraser (Ontario Heritage Trust), Alissa Golden (City of Hamilton); Moderated by Eileen Costello (Aird & Berlis LLP)
On November 2, Heritage Toronto hosted a lively conversation at Enoch Turner Schoolhouse about the future of heritage in Toronto city planning. The public discussion included experts and influencers.
Thank you to our panelists for their participation, and to the Ontario Heritage Trust
for welcoming us to their beautiful venue!
This discussion was part of our Heritage Primer Series, supported by:
The best holiday decorations for your old house?
Our Century House Plaques – celebrating place, history, and the central role of home for the holidays.
Century House Plaques allow Toronto’s residents to show pride in their homes and their place in Toronto’s history. They are available for any house within the City of Toronto that is over 100 years old, and also serve as elegant address markers.
NOTE: Orders take up to 6 weeks to fulfill. For orders placed before 5:00 pm on December 15, Heritage Toronto will send a Century House Plaque certificate to the gift recipient in time for December 25.
What does contemporary Toronto look like?
This authoritative guide offers 26 walking tours revealing the evolution of the place from a quiet Georgian town to a dynamic global city.
More than 1,000 designs are featured, with over 300 photographs and 29 maps. New sections illustrate the changing face of Toronto’s waterfront and design highlights across the region.
Originally written by journalist Patricia McHugh and enhanced with new material and insights by The Globe and Mail architecture critic Alex Bozikovic, this definitive guide offers a revealing exploration of Toronto’s past and future, for visitors and locals alike.
Copies of the book are available at your local booksellers, and from the publisher Penguin Random House Canada. Buy now
to make the holiday deadlines!
Here’s some great facts about our 2017 Tours program–a great success which we plan to build on as we work on our 2018 plan. Stay tuned!
Read up on what’s going on in the heritage and historical sectors:
Please note that there will be no E-newsletter on Thursday, December 21; the next edition will be Thursday, January 4.
Our offices will be closed for the holidays from
Monday, December 25 to Tuesday, January 2.
2017 Tours Program Sponsor
2017 Plaques Program Sponsor
2017 Mayor’s Reception Sponsors
2017 Media Sponsors
2017 Emerging Historians Sponsors
2017 Media Sponsors
