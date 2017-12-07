Heritage Toronto: Christmasy events

Did you know that St. Lawrence was Toronto’s first planned neighbourhood? In fact, St. Lawrence has been at the centre of the city’s urban development for three centuries, largely due to its location on the shoreline of Lake Ontario.

When York was incorporated as Toronto in 1834, it was Upper Canada’s largest city. However, hard times were ahead–the Great Fire of 1849 destroyed many of the St. Lawrence neighbourhoods’ original buildings. The neighbourhood rebuilt itself, and many of the iconic buildings still stand today, such as the St. Lawrence Market and St. Lawrence Hall.

Over the years, the St. Lawrence neighbourhood has continued to evolve and adapt, serving as an important economic and cultural hub for Toronto.

Learn more and visit our travelling exhibit, Building Toronto: Stories of the St. Lawrence Market Neighbourhood, which opened on December 2 for its final stop at the Market Gallery (95 Front Street East, 2nd Level).