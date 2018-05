On Sunday June 17th, the TIFF Bell Lightbox will be hosting Living in a Global Village as part of the Italian Contemporary Film Festival (ICFF). The film is a sequel to the first Institute without Boundaries documentary, Future Ways of Living, and follows a group of visionaries and students as they return to the abandoned Milan Expo to re-imagine the site as a global village.

Tickets to the screening are free, and you can register for yours at https://icff.ca/2018-movie- living-in-a-global-village/.