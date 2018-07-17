Taste of Middle East cuisine at Dundas Square

Toronto’s first-ever Taste of the Middle East Food Festival will transform Yonge and Dundas Square this summer, serving up a delicious sample of the exotic flavours and cultures of the Middle East.

Inspired by the theme of 1001 Flavours, the Taste of the Middle East Food Festival on August 4, 2018 will feature a variety of food vendors (including Taste Spirit Lounge), musical performers, art, dancing, entertainment and retail vendors.

“It is a beautiful fusion of the delicious food, vibrant dance and energetic music that the Middle Eastern culture is known for,” says Hamsa Diab Farhat, Founder and Event Producer, Taste of the Middle East Food Festival. “We want everyone to experience the feeling of hospitality and the inclusiveness that is at the heart of our culture. To come together to celebrate each other, to eat good food and to help others while doing so in itself is a truly genuine human experience.”

The Taste of the Middle East Festival has partnered with Second Harvest, a Toronto-based food rescue charity, which has rescued more than 127 million pounds of food since 1985.

Further support to Second Harvest will come from a VIP event from Lebanese Canadian singer Karl Wolf sponsored by Sahara Restaurant. All festival attendees will be able to enjoy his free primetime concert at 8:30pm and tickets are being sold for a special backstage meet and greet with proceeds benefiting Second Harvest. Tickets can be purchased on eventbrite.ca .

The festival will also feature the Taste Chef De Jour where acclaimed chefs including Chef Costa Warwar of the Flaming Stove, Chef Reem Ahmed of Master Chef Canada, Executive Chef Stewart Cameron from Byblos and Patria and Executive Chef William el Dbaissy of Paramount Fine Foods will take centre stage as they teach audience members the secrets to middle eastern cooking.

The event could not be possible without the support of several generous businesses. Turkish Airlines is proud to be the presenting sponsor of Taste of the Middle East. Century 21 Leading Edge Hicham Farhat is the Exclusive Platinum Sponsor. Paramount Fine Foods, Venture X, Signarama, and Enterprise Canada are Diamond Sponsors. Entertainment is sponsored by Ya Amar and ONQ Entertainment. The full list of sponsors can be found on the festival website .

“Toronto is such an incredibly diverse place,” says Farhat. “We are all proud to be Canadian, yet we are still able to celebrate our differences. It is truly a beautiful thing.”

About Taste of the Middle East:

On August 4, 2018 learn what a Jalab is or how Turkish coffee is made. Try a sip of Arak or maybe a bite of grilled halloumi. Appreciate the vibrant art, music and dance that will surround you as you expand your palate and taste the 1001 flavours Middle Eastern culture has to offer.

Food is a cornerstone for many cultures. The Taste of the Middle East wants you to discover what a Middle Eastern feast is really like while giving back to the largest food rescue charity in Toronto, Second Harvest.

Come experience the warmth and hospitality that are the core of Middle Eastern culture.

Explore unique food and art vendors that are found in the heart of the city at Yonge-Dundas Square. Join us in the height of summer to celebrate the tradition and energy that Middle Eastern culture creates.

About Second Harvest

Second Harvest is the largest food rescue organization in Canada and a global thought leader on food recovery. With a goal to drastically reduce the amount of food wasted while ensuring people have access to the good, healthy food they need for success, Second Harvest works across

the supply chain from farmer to retail to capture surplus food before it ends up in the landfill and negatively impacts our environment.

Since 1985 we have rescued and delivered more than 127 million pounds of food and prevented over 70 million pounds of greenhouse gas equivalents from entering our atmosphere. Currently, we rescue food. No Waste. No Hunger.

— Jessica Abdilla