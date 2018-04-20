TacklePovertyTO panel session for public input

The City of Toronto will host the final panel event in the #TacklePovertyTO series, which will focus on afforable housing and housing stability, on Monday, April 23 in the rotunda of City Hall, 100 Queen St. W. from 6 to 9 p.m.

Toronto residents are invited to attend to provide their views on strategic actions the city can pursue to increase the supply of stable and affordable housing.

Councillor Ana Bailão (Ward 18 Davenport), Deputy Mayor and Chair of the city’s Affordable Housing Committee, will moderate a panel of housing experts and frame the discussion with a series of questions to address homelessness, improve the quality of existing social and affordable housing, and rapidly increase the supply of affordable housing.

“Given the recent skyrocketing rents and limited supply of affordable and supportive housing in our city, housing stability is proving itself to be one of the biggest issues in addressing poverty and improving quality of life for residents living in Toronto. This is an issue that needs our immediate attention as a city and requires bold and thoughtful solutions,” says Councillor Joe Mihevc (Ward 21 St. Paul’s), the City’s Poverty Reduction Advocate.

The information gathered at this session, together with input provided at four earlier panels the city held on the themes of quality jobs and livable incomes, food access, service access and coordination, and transportation equity, will help shape the Toronto Poverty Reduction Strategy’s next term from 2019 to 2022.

Those planning to attend the event are requested to RSVP to Masooma.Amarsi@toronto.ca and identify whether childminding or ASL interpretation is required.

In 2015, Toronto City Council approved a 20-year poverty reduction strategy to take concrete action to reduce poverty and ensure all residents can live with dignity. More information about the city’s achievements to date to reduce poverty is available at https://bit.ly/2qp5RTq.

— Natasha Hinds Fitzsimmins