Summerlicious July 6 to 22 at 200 Toronto restaurants

Summerlicious, produced by the City of Toronto, runs from July 6 to 22 with mouth-watering meals served at 200 of Toronto’s favourite restaurants. Three-course prix fixe lunch menus are priced at $23, $28 and $33, and dinners are priced at $33, $43 and $53.

Restaurants will start accepting reservations for the Prix Fixe Promotion on June 21.

“Summerlicious offers Torontonians and visitors excellent value at top restaurants,” said Mayor John Tory. “With 200 incredible restaurants and diverse cuisine options to choose from there’s something for everyone. Get out and explore the city this summer.”

“The delectable meals served during Summerlicious provide a significant economic boost to the city,” said Councillor Michael Thompson (Ward 37 Scarborough Centre), Chair of the Economic Development Committee. “Since the inception of the Licious program in 2003, participating restaurants have served more than seven million meals and generated over $311 million in economic activity for the local restaurant industry during traditionally slow seasons.”

Reservations are strongly recommended and are to be made directly with the participating dining establishments. A complete list of participating restaurants is available at https://www.toronto.ca/summerlicious.

The City of Toronto appreciates the support of sponsors including Aeroplan, returning as the official premier sponsor for Summerlicious and Estrella Damm, returning as the official beer sponsor. More information on Summerlicious is available at http://www.toronto.ca/summerlicious.

You can follow Summerlicious on social media on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/LiciousTO, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/LiciousTO and on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/LiciousTO. The event hashtag is #LiciousTO.

About Summerlicious and Winterlicious

The Summerlicious and Winterlicious programs are produced by the City of Toronto. The Licious programs began in 2003 as a way to boost Toronto’s restaurant industry during typically slow periods of business. In the years since the programs’ inception, participating restaurants have served over seven million meals during the promotion which have generated more than $311 million in economic activity for the local restaurant industry. The Licious programs were ranked in the top three all-time favourite festivals, fairs and events in Field Day’s sixth annual Toronto entertainment survey.

— Anastasia Saradoc