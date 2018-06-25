Summerlicious 2018

Canada Day at Mel Lastman Square Beginning at 5 p.m. on July 1, enjoy a free celebration of live music, fireworks, arts, food and fun for the entire family! Live performances by Blues/R&B diva Shakura S’Aida, socially conscious Pan-Latinx hip hop by Los Poetas, dancehall party vibes by DJ Nino Brown (Yes Yes Y’all), and more. Get into the spirit with hula hoops, face painting, and a participatory mural by street artist Rahmaan Hameed. A spectacular fireworks show wraps up the event beginning at 10:30 p.m. For more information visit toronto.ca/canadaday Canada Day at the Toronto History Museums This Canada Day July 1, step back in time and explore the past at the Toronto History Museums. Enjoy musketry and artillery demonstrations at Fort York, taste historic treats and explore the vendor market at Scarborough Museum, or create your own maple leaf postcard on the 1845 press at Mackenzie House. Click here for hours and admission details. Enjoy delicious prix fixe meals for exceptional value with Summerlicious Don’t miss out on Toronto’s favourite foodie event from July 6 to 22. Summerlicious features tasty three-course prix fixe menus at 200 participating restaurants. Savour the fresh flavours of summer at three price categories: lunch menus at $23, $28 and $33 and dinner menus at $33, $43 and $53. Book now! toronto.ca/summerlicious Bike City at the Market Gallery Explore how industry, advocacy and infrastructure shaped Toronto’s cycling culture. Today, the bicycle is a mainstream mode of transportation in Toronto, yet sharing the road has been a challenge for city builders and city users for well over a century. Showcasing over a dozen bicycles, archival photographs, early advertisements and artifacts, Bike City tells the story of the bicycle and its impact on Toronto. Regular admission applies. Check out City Hall Live concerts this summer City Hall Live elevates its support of Toronto’s musicians and music communities with 25 free weekday lunchtime concerts this summer at Nathan Phillips Square and Union Station. City Hall Live is generously supported by TD Bank Group in partnership with Music Canada. YYZ Live music series returns to Toronto Pearson International Airport YYZ Live, a musical celebration featuring free live performances by local musicians, has returned to Toronto Pearson International Airport’s Terminals 1 and 3. Produced by the City in partnership with Toronto Pearson International Airport, YYZ Live will present live music performances each week for the enjoyment of passengers.