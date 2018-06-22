The largest Summer Solstice event in the GTA

Pedestrians take over Dundas Street West on Saturday June 23 to celebrate the longest day of sunshine

The Junction’s Summer Solstice Festival has been a long standing tradition on the west-side of Toronto, offering crowds of all ages a full day of music, art, great food, leisurely shopping and entertaining programs. This year’s event will be held on Saturday June 23 from noon until midnight. Six blocks of activities will fill Dundas Street West from Quebec Avenue to Indian Grove. Enjoy children’s activities, listen to a local musician or two, grab a bite on one of the sidewalk patios or relax at the beer garden in these pedestrian-only spaces. New this year: A full-road closure from Indian Grove to Keele and Keele to High Park.

Celebrate the longest day of sun in one of Toronto’s most surprising neighbourhoods, The Junction Summer Solstice is a chance for locals and visitors alike to explore everything this area has to offer. It is a once-a-year opportunity to enjoy the best of The Junction outdoors – for twelve fun-filled hours restaurants and businesses spill onto the street. Junction residents eagerly await details for this festival each year. The 2018 event has been scheduled for Saturday June 23 with performers and activities from noon to midnight.

The Solstice Festival allows attendees to celebrate the start of Toronto’s warmest season. New this year will be a full road closure throughout most of the event. Drink, dance and enjoy great music on Dundas West while sitting or strolling in the street. Keele will remain open for vehicle traffic north and south, but the road closure extends again along Dundas West from Keele to High Park Avenue. This pedestrian-only area will feature huge outdoor patios, incredible shopping and lots of family-friendly activities. The event continues west with exciting attractions from High Park Avenue to Quebec Avenue. The 2018 Summer Solstice Festival promises to be the best way to spend a Saturday in the City.

“We have almost 100 neighbourhood businesses participating this year. There has been unprecedented local support for the 2018 event. Everyone is very excited about the road closure,” explains Junction BIA Executive Director, Christine Sweeton. “In previous years we did an expansion of the sidewalk – with barriers blocking off the parking lanes for pedestrians. We wanted to bring the patios and activities further into the street. There is something really special about being on a car-free Toronto city-street in the summer, it is a total elevation of the event.”

In preparation, The Junction BIA is busy scheduling performers, organizing local vendors and working with event partners to ensure that the Summer Solstice event is the best possible kick-off to the Toronto festival season. Details and programming information will be published on June 4, including the announcement of this year’s entertainment line-up.

There are limited sponsorship opportunities available, including those related to the event’s trackless train – new this year. Anyone interested in naming and sponsoring one of the ‘train stations’ or learning more about other promotional opportunities is encouraged to contact The Junction Summer Solstice Sponsorship Manager, Peggy Peacock.

About the Junction BIA

The Junction Business Improvement Area is located on Dundas Street West between Indian Grove and Quebec Avenue. The Junction is celebrated among residents and visitors as a wonderful place to explore and discover. This unique Toronto neighbourhood feels like a small town in the big city with cozy restaurants, vintage furniture shops, one-of-a-kind retail destinations, supportive health and wellness practitioners, thriving artistic community and a welcoming nightlife.

Come see us where the rails meet!

The Junction Summer Solstice – 2017 Images





In 2017, High Park Spicy House offered authentic Indian style take-out made with the freshest ingredients. This well-known Junction restaurant will be serving its high quality dishes at the festival again this year and has expanded to include a licensed outdoor dining patio.





Darren Bedford charms the crowd in the Snug as a Bug Kids Zone at the 2017 Junction Summer Solstice Festival. Busker performances continue to be a Summer Solstice tradition in The Junction.

Photos by: Yuula Benivolski

— Christine Sweeton