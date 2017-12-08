Steal a kiss under the Cabbagetown mistletoe

Torontonians young and old are invited to pucker up under the mistletoe and share the love in Cabbagetown this holiday season. While many of us are out hustling and bustling looking for that perfect gift, we can always use some extra love. Whether you share the love with your true love, your bestie, a parent, child or even your pooch, love is something we all like to give and receive. Now through 12 noon December 21st the Cabbagetown BIA invites everyone to share the love using #Cabbagetown on instagram or email entries directly to bia@cabbagetownTO.com with the hope of spreading the love even further! Prizes will be awarded at random with the top prize being a $100 gift card to the Cabbagetown business* of the winner’s choice. Why not take a stroll though historic Cabbagetown, take in the sights and steal a kiss? Who knows what you might inspire! TO ENTER: Snap a selfie of your holiday kiss (with your love, your bestie, your pooch or anyone else who wants to) under a Mistletoe Kissing Station in Cabbagetown and post it on instagram using #Cabbagetown – OR – email it to bia@CabbagetownTO.com and the Cabbagetown BIA will post. Entries will be shared by the Cabbagetown BIA across multiple social media platforms. All entries must be received before 12 noon December 21st, 2017. Multiple entries are allowed! More info at http://cabbagetownto.com/ events/pucker-up-contest/. MISTLETOE KISSING STATIONS: