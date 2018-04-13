Smile, TO! You’re out there—on camera!

Toronto sees another strong year for film, television and digital productions in 2017.

In 2017, domestic and foreign film, television, digital and commercials production investments in Toronto achieved their second highest level ever at $1.8 billion, the third consecutive year that this important sector has contributed more than $1.5 billion to Toronto’s economy. These numbers and others were part of an annual report of this sector presented today to the Economic Development Committee.

“We’re proud of Toronto’s film and television industry and we want it to continue to grow,” said Mayor John Tory. “We will keep working with our industry partners so they have what they need to create jobs, attract talent and contribute to the economy. Whether the final product will be on the big screen, the small screen or streamed online, we want that production to be a made-in-Toronto production.”

Last year was outstanding for Toronto-based productions. The film The Shape of Water, shot in and around Toronto, received the most nominations for the Oscars and Golden Globes while The Handmaid’s Tale series was prominently acknowledged at the Primetime Emmy’s. The Toronto screen-based industry was also involved in the film productions of Molly’s Game, Downsizing and The Breadwinner, which also received international award nominations and acclaim. This year, anticipated productions such as the eighth season of Suits, Umbrella Academy and It: Chapter 2 will shoot across the city.

Some of the major highlights for 2017:

• Domestic and international screen-based production investments exceeded the $1-billion mark for a seventh consecutive year.

• The number of projects shooting in Toronto achieved the highest ever level, with 1,432 projects shooting in the city over 6,804 days of production.

• Investment in commercials production continued to rise to record levels, growing to $392 million in 2017. Investment in this area has nearly doubled in the last four years from the $197 million recorded in 2014.

• Domestic productions showed solid growth in 2017 after decreasing in 2016, moving from $429 million in 2016 to $477 million in 2017.

• Television series, both foreign and domestic, continue to be the dominant type of production occurring in the city, accounting for 73 per cent of all major production investments.

• Investment in animation and visual effects remains strong at $381 million in 2017. Since 2014, investment in this area has increased by 338 per cent (from $87.1 million).

“The film and television industry is an important economic driver for Toronto, employing over 30,000 people. We have tremendous Toronto talent in front of and behind the camera,” said Councillor Michael Thompson (Ward 37 Scarborough Centre), chair of the Economic Development Committee.

“Toronto is ready for more investment in this key economic driver for our city,” said Councillor Paula Fletcher (Ward 30 Toronto-Danforth), chair of the Toronto Film, Television and Digital Media Board. “We are doing everything we can to address all the infrastructure issues that will unlock growth potential for our film industry including identifying city land that will be put out on the market with the specific intent of building more studio space.”

— Shane Gerard