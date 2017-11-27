Sign up for city winter swim and skate programs

Registration for City of Toronto’s winter swim and skate programs and March break camps starts this coming weekend

The City of Toronto offers a wide range of safe, fun and high-quality recreation programs for people of all ages, skill levels and interests. Registration for winter swim and skate programs and March break camps starts at 7 a.m. on Saturday, December 2 for Etobicoke York and Scarborough districts and Tuesday, December 5 for North York and Toronto and East York districts.

Registering online is the quickest and easiest way to sign up for programs. Over the past year, the City has worked to improve the registration experience by increasing server capacity by 25 per cent so that more people can access the system online. The City has also introduced clearer navigation and planning tools online, and has extended customer service hours and added more staff to provide in-person support.

Upgrades to the online registration system require users to update their web browsers. Residents should test their browsers by visiting https://efun.toronto.cabefore registration day and updating their browsers if required.

How to register

Step 1: Get account numbers

Residents need a family number and client number to sign up for recreation programs. Those looking to register are encouraged to get their numbers before registration day by calling the Customer Service Call Centre at 416-338-4386 or speaking with staff at a City community centre.

On November 30, December 1 and December 4, call centre hours have been extended from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (regular hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) to assist with account information and any other questions related to registration.

Step 2: Choose programs

Residents are advised to have a few backup choices prepared in case their preferred program is full. A listing of programs can be found online at http://www.toronto.ca/rec or in the printed FUN Guide available at City Hall, civic centres, community centres and libraries. A program wish list can be created with the online FUN Guide. Many community centres also offer free recreation programs, including leisure swimming and skating, and drop-in programs for children, youth and older adults.

Step 3: Register

Registration starts at 7 a.m., so residents are encouraged to have all information and payment options ready. There are four ways to register:

1. Online at https://efun.toronto.ca – the easiest and fastest way to register

2. By touchtone phone – following the prompts at 416-338-0000

3. By telephone with customer service assistance at 416-338-4386

4. In person at select locations listed on http://www.toronto.ca/rec in the FUN Guide.

Welcome Policy yearly credit

The Welcome Policy credit can be used to register for City recreation programs. People receiving social assistance (Ontario Works) and living in Toronto are pre-approved to receive this credit and should speak to their caseworker.

Older adult discounts

Older adults (60 and older) receive a 50 per cent discount off the regular price of adult recreation programs.

This news release is also available on the City’s website: http://ow.ly/MddX30gQ5Kl

Toronto is Canada’s largest city, the fourth largest in North America, and home to a diverse population of about 2.8 million people. It is a global centre for business, finance, arts and culture and is consistently ranked one of the world’s most livable cities. In 2017, Toronto is honouring Canada’s 150th birthday with “TO Canada with Love,” a year-long program of celebrations, commemorations and exhibitions. For information on non-emergency City services and programs, Toronto residents, businesses and visitors can visit http://www.toronto.ca, call 311, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, or follow us on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/TorontoComms and on Instagram at http://www.instagram.com/cityofto.

— Jane Arbou