Sidewalk Toronto roundtable discussion Tuesday night

Waterfront Toronto and Sidewalk Labs to share updates on planning process, including clear privacy commitments, early technology pilots.

On Tuesday, March 20, Sidewalk Toronto will host the first in a series of public roundtable meetings to share updates and hear feedback on plans to create a new kind of neighbourhood on Toronto’s waterfront. Waterfront Toronto and Sidewalk Labs leadership will explain the goals of Sidewalk Toronto and its timelines, present a series of challenges and ideas they are considering, address some of the concerns raised about this project, and ask attendees for feedback in facilitated small-group discussions.

Sidewalk Labs and Waterfront Toronto will deliver updates on Sidewalk Toronto, including:

Core principles guiding Sidewalk Toronto’s work

Sidewalk Toronto’s commitments to data privacy

Early technology pilots, prototypes, and apps

The formation of expert Advisory Working Groups

The Sidewalk Toronto Office on Quayside

And more

In response to overwhelming interest, the meeting has been moved to a larger venue and a second session added. More than 1,000 people have registered to attend the event.

Both sessions are open to press. Reporters wishing to attend are asked to RSVP to press@sidewalktoronto.ca

The event will also be livestreamed on the Sidewalk Toronto Facebook Page and YouTube Channel.

Who: Sidewalk Labs and Waterfront Toronto and Torontonians

What: First Sidewalk Toronto Roundtable

Where: Room 106/107

Metro Toronto Convention Centre North (Note location change)

255 Front Street West

When: Tuesday, March 20

5pm – Doors Open

6pm – First Session

7:30PM – Second Session

— Molly Hendriksen