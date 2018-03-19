Sidewalk Toronto roundtable discussion Tuesday night

Posted by: Bulletin Editor March 19, 2018 0

Waterfront Toronto and Sidewalk Labs to share updates on planning process, including clear privacy commitments, early technology pilots.

On Tuesday, March 20, Sidewalk Toronto will host the first in a series of public roundtable meetings to share updates and hear feedback on plans to create a new kind of neighbourhood on Toronto’s waterfront. Waterfront Toronto and Sidewalk Labs leadership will explain the goals of Sidewalk Toronto and its timelines, present a series of challenges and ideas they are considering, address some of the concerns raised about this project, and ask attendees for feedback in facilitated small-group discussions.

Sidewalk Labs and Waterfront Toronto will deliver updates on Sidewalk Toronto, including:

  • Core principles guiding Sidewalk Toronto’s work
  • Sidewalk Toronto’s commitments to data privacy
  • Early technology pilots, prototypes, and apps
  • The formation of expert Advisory Working Groups
  • The Sidewalk Toronto Office on Quayside
  • And more

In response to overwhelming interest, the meeting has been moved to a larger venue and a second session added.  More than 1,000 people have registered to attend the event.

Both sessions are open to press. Reporters wishing to attend are asked to RSVP to press@sidewalktoronto.ca   

The event will also be livestreamed on the Sidewalk Toronto Facebook Page and YouTube Channel.

Who:  Sidewalk Labs and Waterfront Toronto and Torontonians

What:  First Sidewalk Toronto Roundtable

Where:  Room 106/107

Metro Toronto Convention Centre North (Note location change)

255 Front Street West

When:  Tuesday, March 20
5pm – Doors Open

6pm  – First Session

7:30PM – Second Session

— Molly Hendriksen

Tagged with:

Advertise With Us

Leave a Reply

©1998-2018 Frank Touby for TheBulletin.ca ISSN 2369-8535