Closure: Lake Shore Blvd @ Palace Pier Ct to Nov. 27

Road closure: The intersection at Lake Shore Boulevard West and Palace Pier Court, and the on-ramp to Lake Shore Boulevard West, east of Palace Pier Court, will be closed beginning Friday, November 24 at 7 p.m. until Monday, November 27 at 5 a.m. to allow for road paving, weather permitting.

Traffic restrictions associated with this closure will include:

• Eastbound vehicular lanes on Lake Shore Boulevard West will not be accessible east of Palace Pier Court

• One curb lane in each direction on Lake Shore Boulevard West will be maintained west of Palace Pier Court

• Palace Pier residents should use Waterfront/Marine Parade to access Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Extended hours involving 24/7 operations will be used for this project throughout the weekend. The public is advised that this work will be brightly lit, loud and disruptive.

The City’s web-based map to help residents and visitors make their travel plans is available at http://www.toronto.ca/roadrestrictions.