Register for city swim/skate & after-school programs

Registration for City of Toronto’s summer swim/skate and after-school programs to begin this coming weekend

Torontonians will be able to register for City of Toronto summer swim and skate programs as well as after-school programming for the coming school year starting Saturday. The City of Toronto offers a wide range of safe, fun and high-quality recreation programs for people of all ages, skill levels and interests.

Registration for summer swim and skate programs and After-School Recreation Care (ARC) begins at 7 a.m. as follows:

• Saturday, June 9 for Etobicoke and Scarborough

• Tuesday, June 12 for North York and Toronto and East York

• Monday, June 18 for ARC for the upcoming 2018 to 2019 school year

To help people get ready to register, customer service hours at 416-338-4386 will be extended from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on June 7, 8 and 11.

How to register

Step 1: Get account numbers

Residents need a family number and client number to sign up for recreation programs. Those looking to register are encouraged to get their numbers before registration day by calling 416-338-4386 or speaking with staff at a City community centre.

Step 2: Choose programs

Residents are advised to have a few backup choices prepared in case their preferred program is full. A listing of programs can be found online at https://www.toronto.ca/funguide or in the printed Spring/Summer FUN Guide available at City Hall, civic centres, community centres and libraries. A program wish list can be created with the online FUN Guide.

Step 3: Register

Residents are encouraged to have all information and payment options ready. There are three ways to register:

• Online at https://efun.toronto.ca (Online is the easiest and fastest way to register.)

• By telephone with customer service assistance at 416-338-4386

• In person at select locations listed in the printed FUN Guide and also available online at https://www.toronto.ca/rec

Residents who call the touch-tone registration line will be automatically rerouted to a customer service representative as touch-tone registration is no longer available.

The City has worked to improve the registration experience by increasing server capacity by 25%, enabling more people to access the system online. The City has also introduced clearer navigation and planning tools online and has added more staff to provide in-person support.

Upgrades to the online registration system require users to update their web browsers. Residents who intend to register online should test their browsers by visiting https://efun.toronto.ca before registration day.

After-School Recreation Care (ARC) programs

Residents can register for ARC online, by phone or in-person at select locations. To guarantee a spot for the duration of the school year, you need to register for all three sessions. More information about ARC programs is available at https://www.toronto.ca/arc.

Summer camps

Registration for summer camps is ongoing and a listing of Toronto recreation programs is available at https://www.toronto.ca/rec or by calling 416-338-4386.

Free recreation programs

Many community centres offer free recreation programs, including leisure swimming and drop-in programs for children, youth and older adults. More information is available at https://www.toronto.ca/lowcostrecreation.

Letting us know if you can’t go

Parks, Forestry and Recreation programs are popular and many of them have waiting lists. If you are unable to attend the program you registered for, please contact your local community centre or call 416-338-4386 so the spot can be offered to someone else.

Welcome Policy yearly credit

The Welcome Policy credit can be used to register for City recreation programs. People receiving social assistance (Ontario Works) and living in Toronto are pre-approved to receive this credit and should speak to their caseworker. Visit https://www.toronto.ca/wp for more details.

Older adult discounts

Older adults (60 and older) receive a 50-per-cent discount off the regular price of adult recreation programs.

— Jaclyn Carlisle