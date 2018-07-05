Reduced lanes on Jarvis Street through September

Beginning the week of July 9 through to October, Jarvis Street between Dundas Street East and Queen Street East will be reduced to one lane of northbound and southbound vehicular traffic as the City of Toronto reconstructs the road and replaces two watermains which are both over 100 years old. Road users should expect delays and increased traffic in this area, and are encouraged to use Church or Sherbourne Streets as alternate routes.

Replacing century-old water mains

Most of the work on this project will take place Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., with some work on weekends and overnight as required.

This work will improve water service in the local area by replacing two vintage watermains with a new larger one and will bring the road to a state of good repair. As part of the City’s Smart Work Zone Pilot, Jarvis Street will be equipped with new smart signs at Adelaide and Queen Streets that will provide motorists with live northbound travel times to Gerrard Street East through the work area. This technology will help drivers make informed decisions while en route.

Through the city’s Transportation Management Centre, the smart work zone will also allow the city to monitor traffic conditions on the roadway, share messages with drivers and implement traffic signal timing changes to help mitigate traffic delays. Signs will be posted to support the safe travel of all road users, including pedestrians and cyclists.

Through this contract, the city will also replace a watermain on Gloucester Street. Gloucester Street between Yonge Street and Jarvis Street will be reduced to one lane and there will also be a temporary closure of Gloucester Street at Yonge Street. Signs will be posted to help manage traffic in the local area from the week of July 9 to October.

The city is engaged in an aggressive program, investing $720 million in 2018, to renew aging infrastructure to improve the quality of our watermain and road network. This replacement work is important to prevent unplanned water service disruptions and damage to road infrastructure.

More information about this project and other construction taking place downtown is available at http://www.toronto.ca/downtownconstructionprojects.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to use the city’s web-based map, http://www.toronto.ca/roadrestrictions, to help plan their travel. More information about the City’s planned capital construction work is available at http://www.toronto.ca/inview.

— Susan Pape