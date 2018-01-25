OCAP rally for shelters @ city hall 8:30am Jan. 25

“Homelessness Doesn’t End in April: Build Shelters!” OCAP to demand city stop scrambling and address shelter crisis at rally and action at City Hall tomorrow

Rally starting at 8:30am just outside the main doors of City Hall at 8:30am, before moving in.

Toronto: Homeless people, their allies, and all those outraged about the deadly crisis unfolding in Toronto’s shelter system will be gathering tomorrow morning at City Hall at 8:30am. The action, called a few weeks earlier by the Ontario Coalition Against Poverty (OCAP) makes five key demands of the City administration:

Add at least 700 permanent new beds to the shelter system by April 15 to create space for those currently forced to stay in the respite centres. These centres must not be closed until every single person staying there is guaranteed a shelter bed. Furthermore, conditions within the respite centres must afford basic human dignity to its occupants. Add at least 1500 permanent new shelter beds this year, primarily within the downtown core, close to TTC and other services, and in facilities that accommodate the needs of homeless people, particularly women and non-binary people. Stop the closure of the hundreds of social housing units that still remain on track to be boarded up. Budget enough resources to accomplish the above within the 2018 city budget. Stop racist and disablist scapegoating of shelter users. The shelter crisis wasn’t created by refugees or mental health issues. This crisis is a direct result of the failure of all three levels of government to address the housing and income crisis facing poor people.

Additional details about the action can be found at ocap.ca and on the facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/189344561648864/.

— A.J. Withers and Gaetan Heroux