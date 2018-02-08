Toronto hoists Canadian Olympic flag

Mayor John Tory and several other members of Toronto City Council on Feb. 8 raised the flag of the Canadian Olympic Committee in anticipation of the opening of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games and in support of the Canadian athletes competing at PyeongChang.

The flag was raised on the podium roof and then moved to the Queen Street flagpole on Nathan Phillips Square on February 9. The flag will fly on the Queen Street flagpole until PyeongChang 2018 finishes on February 25.

A total of 225 athletes, 68 of them from Ontario and as many as 30 who grew up, live in or train in Toronto, are expected to represent Canada in PyeongChang, South Korea. It will be the largest ever delegation from Canada at a Winter Olympic Games.

—Don Peat