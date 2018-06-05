Public Health measles alert

Toronto Public Health (TPH) is investigating a lab-confirmed case of measles in an adult who recently travelled abroad.

Members of the public may have been exposed to measles in the following settings:

• May 30 Ukraine International Airlines flight PS423 that departed from Boryspil International Airport in Kiev, Ukraine at 9:25 a.m. and arrived at Tegel International Airport in Berlin, Germany at 10:35 a.m.

• May 30 Icelandair flight FI529 that departed from Berlin at 2:05 p.m. and arrived at Reykjavik International Airport at 3:40 p.m.

• May 30 Icelandair flight FI603 that departed from Reykjavik at 5 p.m. and arrived at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto at 7:15 p.m.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads easily to those who are susceptible. Anyone who has not had two doses of a measles vaccine (MMR or MMRV) or who has not had measles in the past is at risk of infection. Infants under one year of age, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems can get very ill with measles.

All people who may have been exposed are advised to do the following:

1. Check your immunization record to make sure you and your family members are up-to-date with the measles vaccination (MMR or MMRV). If you are unsure, please check with your health care provider. In general, those born before 1970 are considered protected against measles.

2. Even if you are up-to-date with your measles vaccine, watch for symptoms of measles. These include a high fever, cold-like symptoms (cough/runny nose), sore eyes or sensitivity to light and a red rash lasting four to seven days.

3. If you have not had two doses of measles vaccine and you were born after 1970, a dose of vaccine is recommended to prevent the infection. This is only effective if given within three days of the exposure.

4. Infants under one year of age, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems can get very ill with measles. These individuals are encouraged to call the TPH hotline at 416-338-7600 or 311 after hours to discuss follow-up recommendations.

More information is available at http://www.toronto.ca/community-people/health-wellness-care/diseases-medications-vaccines/measles-fact-sheet.

— Keisha Mair