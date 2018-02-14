Preservation of Don naturalization & Port Lands flood protection

Join us!

Waterfront Toronto is hosting a community consultation to share information about Port Lands Flood Protection, a seven-year project that will re-naturalize the mouth of the Don River, create a newriver valley through the Port Lands, a new island, and new parks, roads and bridges.

We’ll collect public feedback on the design of Promontory Park and the River Valley.

Join local Councilllor Paula Fletcher (Ward 30) and project team members from Waterfront Toronto and Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates for brief presentations at 7:00 p.m. Project team members from the City of Toronto and Toronto and Region Conservation will also be there to answer your questions.

Drop-in hours from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. will give you a chance to share your ideas about how these reclaimed spaces can bring new activities and experiences to Toronto.

As part of this community consultation, please consider sharing your feedback through this brief survey called “How to Make a Great Park.”

Public Meeting Details

Date: Thursday, February 22, 2018

Time: Drop-in Hours – 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. / Presentations – 7:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Presentations will be live streamed on Waterfront Toronto’s Facebook page.

Location: Daniels Spectrum – Ada Slaight Hall, 585 Dundas Street East Toronto, ON M5A 2B7 (major intersection is Dundas Street East and Regent Park Boulevard – see map).

Transit: Take the 505 Dundas streetcar or the 506 Carlton streetcar. Use the TTC Trip Planner to determine the best route for you.