The best dog breeds for small condos

For dog lovers looking to buy a new home, it’s important to search new and pet-friendly real estate listings in Montreal. If you live in a condo that does not prohibit pets, here are some suggestions on what kind of dog breeds are best suited for small living spaces:

Basically, what you need is a dog that’s mellow, relaxed, and doesn’t make an excessive amount of noise. With that said, here are your top choices:

Pug. Who can resist those big round eyes? These dogs are small enough for cramped apartments, and they don’t mind hanging out on the couch or on your bed. They do need daily exercise, but just a short walk each day will suffice.

English Bulldog. This dog breed is the perfect companion for couch potatoes; English Bulldogs love to just lie down and relax. They’re not too big, so a small unit is not a problem. You just need to take care of all that drool, and hopefully you don’t mind the snoring as well.

Shih Tzu. This dog may seem like a pampered prince or princess, but they don’t really need a lot of space or maintenance. They’re not hyperactive either, and don’t require long walks. They just need a bit of pampering, grooming and an area to do their business.

Great Dane. You’re probably wondering what a giant dog that can reach 29 inches in height and 200 pounds in weight is doing on this list. Well, while they can be huge, they do have great temperaments. They may take up more space on your couch, but that’s about it. These guys can match the laziness of English bulldogs.

They’re also quiet and very calm, and friendly towards people and other dogs.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. These are small dogs, about 15 pounds or so on average. They’re very mild-mannered and super friendly, so you don’t have to worry about them biting or causing problems with neighbors. These guys make friends with both humans and other dogs very easily, and they don’t make much of a ruckus either.

Chihuahua. These cute pooches seem bred for apartment living, since they’re so small they can fit into a purse. These cuties are very affectionate, so living alone in a small apartment doesn’t seem all that lonely.

They can be rather noisy as they tend to bark a lot. But you can train them to be quiet as Chihuahuas are fast learners.

There you have it. Just because your budget limits you to a small condo or apartment doesn’t mean you can’t have a dog. With a Great Dane on the list, you’re not even limited to small dogs either!