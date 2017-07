Pam McConnell has died. The long-serving Downtown councillor and recently Deputy Mayor of Toronto has died in hospital from an undisclosed but “grave” illness.

She had lately been suffering from a non-cancerous lung disorder, according to insiders.

Mayor John Tory created the position of Deputy Mayor and appointed Pam to one of the slots.

Please email your recollections of Pam and tributes to Pam with the subject line How I Remember Pam to editor@thebulletin.ca

— Frank Touby