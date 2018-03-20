OMHA changes minor hockey province-wide

The Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA), in partnership with Hockey Canada and the Ontario Hockey Federation, will be hosting a webinar to discuss a change in programming, which includes the implementation of a cross/half-ice game rollout-out through to the 2019-2020 season for novice and below players.

DATE/TIME:

Wednesday, March 21, 11am ET (approx. 45 minutes)

SPEAKERS:

· Ian Taylor, Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA), Executive Director

· Paul Carson, Hockey Canada, VP of Hockey Development

· Phil McKee, Ontario Hockey Federation, Executive Director

THIS WEBINAR WILL COVER:

· Benefits and objectives of the program for young players

· Roll-out of the Novice and below programming (cross/half-ice game)

· Hockey Canada’s development process of the program

HOW TO JOIN/REGISTER:

To view & participate in the webinar 729 461 898 , log in at https://zoom.us/j/729461898 and the webinar ID is >>>

Please note: The Zoom webinar platform will ask you to quickly & safely upload the Zoom webinar application on your desktop / mobile device. Follow the automated prompts, upload should take less than 10 seconds. Please allow a couple of extra minutes before joining.



To listen in via conference call only (no video), please call: (647) 558-0588, the webinar ID is >>> 729 461 898

Please note: Call in only participants will not have the ability to ask questions of the panelists during the open Q&A session at the end of the webinar. Participants who log-in via the webinar will be able to ask questions of the panel toward the end of the event. They can ask their questions live over the webinar, and simply need to request to ask a question, and they will be unmuted to do so, or questions can be submitted via a live Q&A chat feature on the webinar platform, and the webinar host will ask submitted questions to the panel members as they are asked.



— Joe Roma