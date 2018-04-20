Metrolinx public meeting on Union Station Rail Corridor

Notice of Commencement and Public Meeting #2

Union Station Rail Corridor (USRC) East Enhancements Project

Transit Project Assessment Process (TPAP)

Metrolinx, an agency of the Province of Ontario, is transforming the way the region moves by delivering the largest transit infrastructure program in Canadian history. The

Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) is now home to nearly seven million people and heading towards nine million by 2041. To address the urgent transit needs of the

GTHA, the Province of Ontario committed to implement more GO service and make other infrastructure improvements to the GO system to help create new transit connections

and faster service across the region.

The Project

To support this service expansion, Metrolinx is proposing to expand and

improve the eastern portion of the Union Station Rail Corridor (USRC), east of

Yonge Street to west of Corktown Common Park, within the City of Toronto.

The plan is to add track capacity (one track to the north and two tracks to the

south of the existing rail corridor), increase train storage capacity (Wilson Yard)

and modify the following bridges to accommodate the new tracks:

• South side of Lower Jarvis Street

• North and south side of Lower Sherbourne Street

• North side of Parliament Street

• North side of Cherry Street

The Process

Metrolinx is now formally commencing the Transit Project Assessment Process

(TPAP) with this Notice of Commencement. The TPAP is a proponent-driven,

self-assessment process that provides a defined framework to follow in order

to complete the accelerated assessment of the potential environmental effects

and decision making within the up to 120-day regulated assessment timeline.

Following this period, the regulation provides an additional 30-day public and

agency review, and a further 35-day Ministry of the Environment and Climate

Change review. Metrolinx is assessing the environmental impacts of this

project in accordance with the TPAP, as prescribed in Ontario Regulation

231/08 made under the Environmental Assessment Act. As part of the TPAP, an

Environmental Project Report will be prepared. Documents related to the

project including technical/environmental studies are available at

metrolinx.com/unionstationeast.

Consultation and Public Meeting #2

We thank everyone for their feedback to date. As we begin the TPAP on April 19, 2018 and build on Public Meeting #1 held on June 28, 2017, we invite you to attend Public

Meeting #2 on May 3, 2018. At this meeting, Metrolinx will present the findings of the draft technical/environmental studies undertaken for the proposed USRC East

Enhancements Project. Members of the public, government agencies, Indigenous communities and other interested parties are encouraged to participate in the TPAP by

attending Public Meeting #2 and/or contacting the project team directly with feedback or questions.

Date : Thursday, May 3, 2018

Time : 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (Presentation to begin at 7:00 p.m.)

Location: Residence & Conference Centre – George Brown College

Grand Room & Session Room*

80 Cooperage Street, Toronto, ON M5A 0J3

*This location is wheelchair accessible. Contact us if you require other accessibility accommodations.

If you would like to be added to our project mailing list, submit a comment or question, receive additional information related to the project, or if you have any accessibility

requirements in order to participate in this project, please contact:

Union Station Rail Corridor East Enhancements

c/o Stacey Kenny, Senior Advisor, Communications & Community Relations, Metrolinx

20 Bay Street, Suite 600, Toronto, ON M5J 2W3

tel: 416-202-5059

e-mail: unionstationeast@metrolinx.com

website: metrolinx.com/unionstationeast

Comments and information regarding this project are being collected to assist in meeting the requirements of the Environmental Assessment Act. All personal information

included in a submission – such as name, address, telephone number and property location – is collected, maintained and disclosed by the Ministry of the Environment and

Climate Change for the purpose of transparency and consultation. The information is collected under the authority of the Environmental Assessment Act or is collected and

maintained for the purpose of creating a record that is available to the general public as described in s. 37 of the Freedom of Information and

Protection of Privacy Act. Personal information you submit will become part of a public record that is available to the general public unless you

request that your personal information remain confidential. For more information, please contact Stacey Kenny (contact information above) or the

Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change Freedom of Information and Privacy Coordinator at 416-327-1434.

This Notice first published on April 19, 2018.

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez composer le 416 869-3200 ou le 1 888 GET-ON-GO (438-6646).