Metrolinx public meeting on Union Station Rail Corridor

Notice of Commencement and Public Meeting #2
Union Station Rail Corridor (USRC) East Enhancements Project
Transit Project Assessment Process (TPAP)
Metrolinx, an agency of the Province of Ontario, is transforming the way the region moves by delivering the largest transit infrastructure program in Canadian history. The
Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) is now home to nearly seven million people and heading towards nine million by 2041. To address the urgent transit needs of the
GTHA, the Province of Ontario committed to implement more GO service and make other infrastructure improvements to the GO system to help create new transit connections
and faster service across the region.
The Project
To support this service expansion, Metrolinx is proposing to expand and
improve the eastern portion of the Union Station Rail Corridor (USRC), east of
Yonge Street to west of Corktown Common Park, within the City of Toronto.
The plan is to add track capacity (one track to the north and two tracks to the
south of the existing rail corridor), increase train storage capacity (Wilson Yard)
and modify the following bridges to accommodate the new tracks:
• South side of Lower Jarvis Street
• North and south side of Lower Sherbourne Street
• North side of Parliament Street
• North side of Cherry Street
The Process
Metrolinx is now formally commencing the Transit Project Assessment Process
(TPAP) with this Notice of Commencement. The TPAP is a proponent-driven,
self-assessment process that provides a defined framework to follow in order
to complete the accelerated assessment of the potential environmental effects
and decision making within the up to 120-day regulated assessment timeline.
Following this period, the regulation provides an additional 30-day public and
agency review, and a further 35-day Ministry of the Environment and Climate
Change review. Metrolinx is assessing the environmental impacts of this
project in accordance with the TPAP, as prescribed in Ontario Regulation
231/08 made under the Environmental Assessment Act. As part of the TPAP, an
Environmental Project Report will be prepared. Documents related to the
project including technical/environmental studies are available at
metrolinx.com/unionstationeast.
Consultation and Public Meeting #2
We thank everyone for their feedback to date. As we begin the TPAP on April 19, 2018 and build on Public Meeting #1 held on June 28, 2017, we invite you to attend Public
Meeting #2 on May 3, 2018. At this meeting, Metrolinx will present the findings of the draft technical/environmental studies undertaken for the proposed USRC East
Enhancements Project. Members of the public, government agencies, Indigenous communities and other interested parties are encouraged to participate in the TPAP by
attending Public Meeting #2 and/or contacting the project team directly with feedback or questions.
Date : Thursday, May 3, 2018
Time : 6:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. (Presentation to begin at 7:00 p.m.)
Location: Residence & Conference Centre – George Brown College
Grand Room & Session Room*
80 Cooperage Street, Toronto, ON M5A 0J3
*This location is wheelchair accessible. Contact us if you require other accessibility accommodations.
If you would like to be added to our project mailing list, submit a comment or question, receive additional information related to the project, or if you have any accessibility
requirements in order to participate in this project, please contact:
Union Station Rail Corridor East Enhancements
c/o Stacey Kenny, Senior Advisor, Communications & Community Relations, Metrolinx
20 Bay Street, Suite 600, Toronto, ON M5J 2W3
tel: 416-202-5059
e-mail: unionstationeast@metrolinx.com
website: metrolinx.com/unionstationeast
Comments and information regarding this project are being collected to assist in meeting the requirements of the Environmental Assessment Act. All personal information
included in a submission – such as name, address, telephone number and property location – is collected, maintained and disclosed by the Ministry of the Environment and
Climate Change for the purpose of transparency and consultation. The information is collected under the authority of the Environmental Assessment Act or is collected and
maintained for the purpose of creating a record that is available to the general public as described in s. 37 of the Freedom of Information and
Protection of Privacy Act. Personal information you submit will become part of a public record that is available to the general public unless you
request that your personal information remain confidential. For more information, please contact Stacey Kenny (contact information above) or the
Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change Freedom of Information and Privacy Coordinator at 416-327-1434.
This Notice first published on April 19, 2018.
Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez composer le 416 869-3200 ou le 1 888 GET-ON-GO (438-6646).