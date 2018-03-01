March Break Toronto History Museums camps

|
March Break Family Drop-Ins
- Fort York
Try soldiers’ drill classes, officers’ sword drill, music workshops and dressing up in costumes.
- Todmorden Mills
Sample recipes, discover toys and games of generations past, and play a round of outdoor nature bingo in the Wildflower Preserve.
March Weekends | Scarborough Museum
Saturdays & Sundays, 12 to 4 p.m.
Did you know that Canada produces over 80% of the world’s maple syrup? Enjoy freshly-baked maple butter tarts all month long at Scarborough Museum! Kids can also make a four leaf clover bookmark to take home.
All About Stout | Market Gallery
Saturday, March 17, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Stout is often equated with Guinness, but this ale has many stylistic varieties. Join us for a guided tasting by museum manager and certified beer judge Wayne Reeves.
St. Patrick’s Céilidh | Montgomery’s Inn
Saturday, March 17, 7 to 11 p.m.
Join us for our annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration in the historic tavern at Montgomery’s Inn. Enjoy Irish stew, fresh baked bread and live traditional music.
Easter Egg Centrepiece Workshops | Colborne Lodge
Adults: Thursday, March 22, 7 to 9:30 p.m.
Adults & Youth: Saturday, March 17 & Sunday, March 18, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Get ready for spring with our Easter egg dyeing and centrepiece workshop. Learn traditional egg dying techniques using homemade natural dyes, then create a personalized centrepiece to show them off.
Easter Egg Workshops for Families | Todmorden Mills
March 24, 25 & 31, 1 to 4 p.m.
Learn this ancient art form as you create your own personalized pysanky (Easter eggs) using traditional wax resist techniques.
Songwriting Workshops | Todmorden Mills
Sundays, March 11, 18 & 25, plus March Break (March 12-16)
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. (Ages 9-11); 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. (Ages 12 and up)
Songwriter-in-Residence Mike Ford offers songwriting workshops for youth. Register for a workshop, and you can also enjoy all the other indoor/outdoor fun at Todmorden Mills. Please call 416 396-2819 to pre-register.
From Riots to Respectability: The Irish Experience in Toronto | Mackenzie House
Saturday, March 17, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Stroll Cabbagetown and historic King Street, where this walking tour stops at Famine memorials, Cathedrals and the haunts of the wealthy and the poor. Learn about the Irish journalists, mayors, rebels and rioters who helped create our great city. Walk starts at St. Paul’s Basilica, 83 Power Street.
The World of Alias Grace: Quilting | Gibson House Museum
Saturday, March 24, 2 to 4 p.m.
Join quilting expert Judy Lyons to explore quilting and the world of Grace Marks, featured in Margaret Atwood’s novel Alias Grace. Using the novel as a starting point, we’ll explore the art of quilting in the 19th century and its importance in the Victorian home.
Notes in the Night: The History of Toronto Jazz Clubs since 1946 | Market Gallery
March 3 to June 23
Sponsored by JazzFM
This exhibition focuses on Toronto’s many jazz venues using photographs, menus, advertising, memorabilia, record sleeves, posters, correspondence and interviews. Featuring materials from the collections of important music-scene personalities such as Dave Caplan, Jim Galloway, Archie Alleyne and Warwick Publishers.
Private Spaces as Public Spaces | Mackenzie House
Until April 29
Ryerson University School of Interior Design students explore the concept of the historic house museum as a public space through a series of installations in the historic room setting.
Pennies & Purses | Gibson House Museum
Until August 31
This exhibit explores currency, general stores and shopping habits in 19th century rural Ontario, providing new context for the lives of the Gibson family.
