March 6 is Toronto’s 184th anniversary as a city

March 6 is also the date that Toronto’s First Post Office and the Town of York Historical Society host their biggest event of the year!

This year, with all eyes on King Street’s transit pilot program, we’ll examine the history of this historic avenue with “King Street: The Main Thoroughfare of Toronto.”

Featuring:

Columnist Christopher Hume, architecture critic and urban issues columnist of the Toronto Star. Chris will speak on his favourite Toronto thoroughfare, paying special attention to the recent transit pilot and the historical district east of Yonge Street. He will examine what makes King a great street and how it has managed to remain vital for nearly 200 years.

Plus special guests:

Rollo Myers, Heritage Advocate, will speak on the founding of King Street, and how it shaped the Town of York and early Toronto.

Barbara Grey, Director of Transportation at the City of Toronto, will speak on the current King Street Transit Pilot.

And more:

Displays and activities by community presenters

1834 Toronto Photo Booth

Food from St. Lawrence Market vendors, Cash Bar

and the famous Old Town Silent Auction!

Don’t put off getting your tickets. They’re already moving very quickly for what promises to be a fascinating and fun evening of celebration.

Tickets can be had online at Eventbrite, or at Toronto’s First Post Office, 260 Adelaide Street East, or 416-865-1833.

