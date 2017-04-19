Making industry’s case for gender-based differences

Female Labour Force Participation Rates (LFPR)

Economic opportunities remain skewed in favour of males. Many patriarchal societies, typically third-world countries continue to have an unequal distribution of jobs among the sexes. This has also given rise to differences in LFPR (Labour Force Participation Rates). Despite the dramatic strides taken by many women across multiple industries, gender differences in jobs and sectors remain a problem.

Contrary to expectation, many subsistence and commercial activities display equal competency whether males or females perform them. Women tend to earn less than men, but this does not mean that they are less competent at what they do. The above chart indicates that the highest female labour force participation rates are in Canada, China, Australia and East Africa. The Middle East is surprisingly deficient in this regard, and much the same is true in North Africa and India.

Women Are More Educated and More Involved Than Ever Before

Educational changes among women have been widespread since 1975. In Latin America for example, there has been a 42% uptick in female labor force participation over the past 40 years. Even family dynamics are constantly changing, with women having children at a later age, and various benefits being conferred upon women and men for maternity and paternity leave respectively. This means that women are closing the gap on men in many aspects. Improved education opportunities have not entirely eliminated the problem of gender disparities in the workforce however.

In Asia for example, women’s participation in the labor force is severely limited. This is more the result of cultural and social norms than it is about education. Despite the rapid rise of women through the ranks, they are systematic gender differences in earning potential between men and women. This is particularly true in Third World countries like Paraguay, Bulgaria, Indonesia, Egypt, Philippines, and the like. However, these gender-based wage differences are reduced in the public sector.

Power Players in Multiple Industries

In 2016, the top 10 most powerful women in the world according to Forbes were listed as follows:

Angela Merkel – German Chancellor

Hillary Clinton – Presidential Candidate

Janet Yellen – Head of Fed

Melinda Gates – From the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Mary Barra – General Motors CEO

Christine Lagarde – Head of IMF

Sheryl Sandberg – Facebook

Susan Wojcicki – YouTube

Meg Whitman – Hewlett Packard

Ana Patricia Botin – Santander Group

These women are game changers in global economics, politics and in shaping policy across the board. We are seeing a proliferation of female athletes dominating the scene . The most popular female athletes of all time include Serena Williams, Mia Hamm, Lindsay Vonn, Danica Patrick, Billie Jean King, Lisa Leslie, Bonnie Blair, Tracy Caulkins, Misty May & Kerri Walsh, Steffi Graf, and Ronda Rousey.

Women Dominating in Poker Too