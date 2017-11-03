Lucy Troisi appointed to replace Councillor Pam McConnell

At a special meeting of Toronto City Council Nov. 2, Lucy Troisi was appointed as Councillor for Ward 28 Toronto Centre-Rosedale. The appointment is effective immediately and until the current term of city council expires on Nov.r 30, 2018.

Mayor John Tory favoured a different candidate for the post, although Troisi supports Tory’s positions on city governance. She will serve until the Oct. 22, 2018 city election.

Troisi has been a manager with Toronto Parks and Recreation

A total of 31 candidates participated in the appointment process. Each candidate was given an opportunity to address council and answer questions at today’s meeting.

Council voted to use an appointment process to fill this vacancy at its meeting in October. The appointment process involved candidates indicating their interest by submitting an application and attending today’s special meeting.

Eligible candidates were required to complete a Declaration of Qualification, Consent of Nominee and provide identification showing their name, signature and qualifying address within the City of Toronto. Applicants were also able to submit letters, biographies or related documents to be considered by City Council in support of their candidacy. All forms and documents submitted by the applicants are a matter of public record, available through the City Clerk’s Office.

More information about the appointment process is available at http://www.toronto.ca/ward28vacancy.

— Andrea Gonsalves